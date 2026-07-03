ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2026

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Zinzino

03 Jul, 2026, 09:41 GMT

Zinzino group revenue increased 17% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 296.8 (259.3.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.0 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 302.8 (264.2) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 914.9 (779.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 17% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 930.2 (794.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 1,852.9 (1,518.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

26-jun

25-jun

Change

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

25.1

25.6

-2 %

76.6

78.3

-2 %

155.1

155.4

0 %

Central Europe

90.9

81.2

12 %

280.7

218.7

28 %

556.3

415.1

34 %

East Europe

25.3

25.9

-2 %

80.9

89.3

-9 %

166.1

186.5

-11 %

South & West Europe

49.2

45.6

8 %

150.0

137.1

9 %

306.7

262.0

17 %

The Baltics

8.1

8.1

0 %

27.0

28.0

-4 %

56.3

56.7

-1 %

North America

68.3

39.6

72 %

207.8

137.3

51 %

400.1

247.5

62 %

South America

3.2

0.9

256 %

10.2

2.4

326 %

22.6

4.7

381 %

Asia-Pacific

25.0

30.6

-18 %

75.9

83.2

-9 %

142.9

149.0

-4 %

Africa

1.7

1.8

-6 %

5.7

5.2

10 %

12.2

10.2

20 %

Zinzino

296.8

259.3

14 %

914.9

779.5

17 %

1,818.3

1,487.1

22 %

Faun Pharma

6.0

4.9

22 %

15.3

15.0

2 %

34.6

31.0

12 %

Zinzino Group

302.8

264.2

15 %

930.2

794.5

17 %

1,852.9

1,518.1

22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2026,c4370866

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