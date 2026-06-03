ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2026
News provided byZinzino
03 Jun, 2026, 08:00 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 312.2 (273.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 3.9 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14 % to SEK 316.1 (277.6) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - May 2026 increased by 23 % to SEK 1,545.9 (1,254.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
26-May
|
25-May
|
Change
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.2
|
29.5
|
-11 %
|
129.4
|
129.8
|
0 %
|
Central Europe
|
99.2
|
72.8
|
36 %
|
464.4
|
333.9
|
39 %
|
East Europe
|
30.1
|
36.3
|
-17 %
|
141.6
|
160.6
|
-12 %
|
South & West Europe
|
51.1
|
47.6
|
7 %
|
258.5
|
216.4
|
19 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.2
|
11.3
|
-19 %
|
48.1
|
48.6
|
-1 %
|
North America
|
66.6
|
46.1
|
44 %
|
329.3
|
207.9
|
58 %
|
South America
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
350 %
|
18.7
|
3.9
|
379 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
24.1
|
27.4
|
-12 %
|
117.2
|
118.4
|
-1 %
|
Africa
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
11 %
|
10.5
|
8.4
|
25 %
|
Zinzino
|
312.2
|
273.7
|
14 %
|
1,517.7
|
1,227.9
|
24 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
0 %
|
28.2
|
26.1
|
8 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
316.1
|
277.6
|
14 %
|
1,545.9
|
1,254.0
|
23 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2026,c4356932
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