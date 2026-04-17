Anna Frick has decided to leave the board of Zinzino AB (publ.). Her departure is for personal reasons.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Frick has requested to resign from the Board of Directors of Zinzino AB (publ.) for personal reasons. Anna Frick was elected to the Board on May 20, 2021. Following her resignation, the Board consists of Chairman Hans Jacobsson and Board members Staffan Hillberg, Ingela Nordenhav, and Pierre Mårtensson.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--anna-frick-resigns-from-the-board-of-zinzino,c4336281

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