ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNA FRICK RESIGNS FROM THE BOARD OF ZINZINO
News provided byZinzino
17 Apr, 2026, 07:56 GMT
Anna Frick has decided to leave the board of Zinzino AB (publ.). Her departure is for personal reasons.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Frick has requested to resign from the Board of Directors of Zinzino AB (publ.) for personal reasons. Anna Frick was elected to the Board on May 20, 2021. Following her resignation, the Board consists of Chairman Hans Jacobsson and Board members Staffan Hillberg, Ingela Nordenhav, and Pierre Mårtensson.
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
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2604 Pressrelease Anna Frick Resignation EN
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