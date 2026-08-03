Tumor Ablation Market worth $1.89 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Tumor Ablation Market is projected to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2031 from USD 1.10 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

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Tumor Ablation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.10 billion

USD 1.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.89 billion

USD 1.89 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.4%

Tumor Ablation Market Trends & Insights:

The tumor ablation market is undergoing a significant transformation as advancements in minimally invasive technologies, expanding clinical applications, and evolving healthcare delivery models reshape treatment approaches. While traditional revenue has been driven by established ablation technologies such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and consumables, future growth is expected to be fueled by next-generation innovations including AI-enabled treatment planning, robotic-assisted tumor ablation, image fusion and real-time image-guided ablation, histotripsy, and smart ablation systems with temperature monitoring. At the same time, hospitals, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and specialty clinics are increasingly focused on expanding minimally invasive oncology programs, improving procedural efficiency, reducing hospital stays, and enabling outpatient care. These trends are expected to enhance patient outcomes, lower treatment costs, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue opportunities for market participants, driving the continued evolution of the global tumor ablation market.

On the basis of region, in 2025, North America accounted for the 42.5-44.5% of the tumor ablation market.

Based on technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment accounted for 65-67% in 2025.

Based on end users, hospitals & clinics held 70.5-72.5% of the global market.

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The tumor ablation market is experiencing significant growth because of the high prevalence rate of cancers globally, especially liver, lung, renal, bone, and prostate cancers, which have been found to be successfully treated using ablation therapy. The rapid trend toward minimally invasive procedures is driving the adoption of ablation therapies, supported by factors such as shorter hospitalization periods, lower risk of complications, faster recovery periods, and suitability for patients who cannot undergo surgical resection. Ongoing advances in tumor ablation therapies, including radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), cryoablation, laser ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and irreversible electroporation (IRE), have improved the effectiveness, safety, and precision of ablation therapy, resulting in its growing acceptance within the medical community. The development of oncology and interventional radiology centers, favorable reimbursement schemes in key markets, and increased investment in interventional oncology are among the many factors driving the growth of the tumor ablation market.

Radiofrequency ablation is projected to hold the largest share, by technology, in the tumor ablation market.

The highest market share for tumor ablation in terms of technology is held by RFA. This technology has a very high adoption rate due to its clinical acceptability, proven safety record, and efficacy in managing solid tumors located in the liver, kidney, lungs, bones, and soft tissues. It is widely used because it can destroy tumor tissue precisely using a minimally invasive technique while causing minimal damage to adjacent healthy tissue. The high efficacy rate of RFA, shorter recovery period, fewer risks of complications, and relatively low cost compared with several other technologies make RFA more frequently used. Moreover, the huge installed base of RFA generators, wide availability of compatible electrodes and other consumables, physicians' proficiency in the use of RFA, and recommendations in various tumor treatment clinical guidelines are contributing factors to the leading position of RFA in the global tumor ablation market.

Liver cancer accounts for the largest share, by application, in the tumor ablation market during the forecast period.

The application area involving liver cancer is the largest among those that make up the market for tumor ablation because of the high prevalence of ablation therapy as a standard method of treatment for primary liver cancer and some instances of metastatic liver cancers. Tumor ablation is especially useful in the case of early-stage cancer where a patient is not eligible for surgery or transplantation because of some liver diseases, advanced age, or other medical conditions. RFA, microwave ablation (MWA), cryoablation, IRE, and other ablation methods are widely used for liver tumors because they help control the tumor locally without damaging healthy liver tissue. High worldwide incidence of liver cancer, growing preference for less invasive procedures, well-documented clinical results showing effectiveness of ablation therapy for early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma, and availability of interventional oncology services all contribute to the dominance of this application segment.

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North America accounts for the largest share of the tumor ablation market.

The tumor ablation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the highest share of the tumor ablation market, owing to the high prevalence rates of chronic ailments. In addition, the wide adoption of advanced minimally invasive treatment techniques in the region is also responsible for a large share in the market. The established healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies have played a vital role in the extensive use of ablation technologies among hospitals and specialized clinics. Moreover, the presence of key players in the medical devices industry in the region, which are continuously involved in R&D to develop advanced ablation systems, boosts market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the Tumor Ablation Market companies include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), EDAP TMS S.A. (France), Bioventus Inc. (US), CONMED Corporation (US).

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