Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market worth $10.86 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 7.84 billion in 2026 to USD 10.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market – Global Forecast to 2031'

Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 7.41 billion

USD 7.41 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 7.84 billion

USD 7.84 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.86 billion

USD 10.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.7%

Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing investments in industrial safety, stricter regulatory compliance, and modernization of safety infrastructure across high-risk industries.

The fixed gas detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Electrochemical detection is expected to account for the largest market share of 29.8% in 2026.

The flammable & explosive gas detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share of 31.6% in 2026.

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Market growth is driven by increasing investments in industrial safety, stringent regulatory requirements, and the modernization of hazardous industrial facilities across oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, manufacturing, mining, and marine industries. The expansion of LNG infrastructure, hydrogen production and storage facilities, carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, and critical infrastructure is further supporting demand for advanced fire and gas detection systems. However, high installation and integration costs, particularly in brownfield industrial facilities, along with periodic calibration and maintenance requirements, continue to pose challenges to market adoption. Increasing focus on protecting personnel, critical assets, and industrial operations is encouraging end users to deploy intelligent fixed fire and gas detection systems capable of delivering faster hazard detection, improved operational reliability, and compliance with evolving safety standards.

The fire detection systems segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on product, the fire detection systems segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is supported by the widespread deployment of flame, smoke, heat, and video fire detection technologies across hazardous industrial environments. Industries, including oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, manufacturing, mining, marine, and transportation, continue to invest in advanced fire detection systems to improve worker safety, minimize operational downtime, and protect critical infrastructure. Increasing modernization of existing facilities, expansion of industrial projects, and stricter compliance with fire safety regulations are accelerating the replacement of conventional fire detection equipment with intelligent detection systems that offer higher detection accuracy, faster response, and seamless integration with industrial automation and emergency response systems.

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Acoustic detection technology is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, acoustic detection is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Acoustic detection technologies, including ultrasonic gas leak detection, enable immediate identification of pressurized gas leaks by detecting ultrasonic sound waves generated during a leak event without relying on gas accumulation around the sensor. This capability makes the technology well suited for open and well-ventilated industrial environments such as offshore platforms, LNG terminals, hydrogen production facilities, refineries, petrochemical plants, compressor stations, and gas processing facilities. Increasing investments in hydrogen infrastructure, LNG projects, and industrial gas processing, together with growing adoption of predictive safety solutions and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled monitoring systems, are expected to support the rapid adoption of acoustic detection technologies during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the data center solutions market during the forecast period, driven by strong adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies. The region benefits from a mature digital infrastructure ecosystem, the presence of major hyperscale cloud providers, and sustained investments in data center expansion and modernization. Growing demand for AI training, inference, and data-intensive applications is accelerating investments in advanced servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power infrastructure, and cooling technologies. The United States and Canada continue to attract large-scale data center developments due to established connectivity networks, access to capital, and strong enterprise technology adoption. In addition, increasing investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities are creating demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and software-defined infrastructure solutions. Sustainability initiatives and evolving regulatory requirements are also encouraging adoption of advanced cooling systems, intelligent power management platforms, and automation technologies. As organizations continue to expand digital capabilities and deploy AI-driven workloads, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the data center solutions market, supported by ongoing infrastructure investments and technology innovation.

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Top Companies in Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market:

The Top Companies in Fixed Fire & Gas Detection Systems Market are Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), MSA Safety (US), Dräger (Germany), Emerson (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier Global (US), and Bosch Building Technologies (Germany).

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