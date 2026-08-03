Private 5G Market worth $24.84 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global private 5G market is projected to grow from USD 5.35 billion in 2026 to USD 24.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.1%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Private 5G Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Private 5G Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 5.35 billion

USD 5.35 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 24.84 billion

USD 24.84 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 29.1%

Private 5G Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the private 5G market is being accelerated by the expansion of industrial automation and edge data processing across enterprises. This leads to an increase in connected cellular nodes per individual facility. As bandwidth requirements increase and network architectures become decentralized, traditional enterprise Wi-Fi approaches are being replaced. Enterprise operators are adopting advanced technologies such as standalone 5G (SA) cores, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) architectures, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) platforms. This technological transition expands the overall market value. Emerging applications include autonomous mobile robots, artificial intelligence integration, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing.

By network type, the standalone 5G segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

By frequency band, the mid-band segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

By cloud model, the market for the on-premises (private/dedicated cloud) segment is projected to reach USD 9,350.6 million in 2032.

By offering, the services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the private 5G market during forecasted period.

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Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for secure, high-speed, and ultra-low-latency wireless connectivity across manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, mining, defense, and enterprise campus applications. The rapid progress in edge computing, cloud-native core architectures, network slicing, and real-time AI analytics is creating strong demand for private 5G infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical, automated, and data-intensive operations. End users are increasingly exploring standalone (SA) 5G, non-standalone (NSA) 5G, and micro-network deployments to improve operational efficiency, protect proprietary data, support complex industrial environments, and enable scalable enterprise automation. Growing investments in network hardware systems such as radio access network (RAN) hardware, base stations, small cells, edge servers, and core gateways are further strengthening demand for advanced private 5G solutions worldwide.

The on-premises (private/dedicated cloud) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the private 5G market, by cloud model, during the forecast period.

On-premises (private/dedicated cloud) models are expected to maintain a dominant share of the private 5G network market due to their ability to deliver strict data sovereignty, enhanced security, and predictable ultra-low latency. These private cloud architectures can operate across factory floors, energy plants, logistics centers, connected hospitals, and defense facilities with complete operational isolation from public cellular networks. Private and dedicated cloud models are increasingly being deployed for real-time asset tracking, autonomous mobile robot (AMR) control, remote machinery operations, and mission-critical telemetry. Their localized architecture enables full enterprise governance over sensitive operational data and network configurations in environments governed by strict data privacy mandates. The increasing development of cloud-native core software, local multi-access edge computing (MEC) servers, and containerized network functions is further strengthening the adoption of private and dedicated cloud solutions.

Services are expected to record the highest CAGR in the private 5G market, by offering, during the forecast period.

Services are expected to record the highest growth rate in the private 5G market owing to their critical role in network planning, system integration, deployment, and operational management. Enterprise private cellular networks require specialized service components such as spectrum consulting, network architecture design, infrastructure installation, system integration, network optimization, and managed security services. These services form the primary operational framework for private 5G deployments and directly influence network performance, latency management, data security, and system scalability. The segment is witnessing strong demand as enterprises adopt private wireless networks across manufacturing facilities, warehousing & logistics hubs, energy utilities, healthcare centers, mining sites, and smart campus environments. Continuous developments in cloud-managed network platforms, automated network slicing, multi-access edge computing integration, and managed network models are further enhancing deployment efficiency and network management capability. As private 5G networks transition from initial pilot testing toward widespread commercial adoption, services are expected to remain a primary growth driver in market expansion.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the private 5G network market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a significant position in the private 5G industry, supported by strong industrial manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives, and rising adoption of automation across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and other key regional markets. The region is witnessing rapid development of private cellular network infrastructure driven by advancements in multi-access edge computing (MEC), standalone (SA) 5G cores, localized radio access networks (RAN), and cloud-native software platforms. Growing demand for secure, dedicated connectivity in manufacturing, warehousing & logistics, energy & utilities, mining, smart ports, healthcare, and public infrastructure is further supporting market expansion. Several telecommunication providers and technology vendors in the region are actively expanding their enterprise private network portfolios, improving equipment deployment capabilities, and strengthening commercialization strategies. In addition, government-led digital transformation policies, dedicated industrial spectrum allocations, and supportive regulatory frameworks are expected to further strengthen Asia Pacific's position in the global private 5G market.

Major companies operating in the private 5G companies include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Ciena Corporation (US).

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