Surfactants Market worth $66.95 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Surfactants Market size was USD 52.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 66.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Surfactants Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Surfactants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 52.25 billion

USD 52.25 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 66.95 billion

USD 66.95 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.08%

Surfactants Market Trends & Insights:

The surfactants market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in specialty chemicals and the increasing shift toward sustainable and bio-based formulations. Industries are increasingly adopting surfactants for their excellent cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, and dispersing capabilities, making them indispensable in home care, personal care, industrial processing, and agricultural applications. Growing emphasis on environmental compliance, product performance, and renewable feedstocks further strengthens their role as a critical ingredient, supporting broad adoption across global end-use industries.

Asia Pacific dominated the global surfactants market in 2025, accounting for a share of 39.9% in terms of value.

By type, the anionic surfactants segment led the overall surfactants market, accounting for a share of 42.1% in 2025.

The agrochemicals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.27%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

BASF SE, Stepan Company, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Nouryon are identified as key players in the global surfactants market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

AK Chem Tech Co., Ltd., Alzo International Inc., and Arkema S.A., among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the surfactants market.

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The expansion of industrial manufacturing is creating sustained demand for surfactants across a broad range of production processes. Surfactants are widely used as wetting agents, dispersants, emulsifiers, and processing aids in numerous manufacturing operations. Growing industrial output is increasing the consumption of specialty chemicals that improve production efficiency and product quality. Manufacturers are focusing on process optimization and consistent product performance, creating greater demand for high-quality surfactant formulations. Industrial expansion across developing and developed economies is also increasing the need for chemicals that support efficient manufacturing operations. As production capacity continues to grow globally, surfactants remain an essential component of many industrial processes, supporting steady market expansion.

By type, the non-ionic surfactants segment accounted for the second-largest share of the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Non-ionic surfactants held the second-largest share of the surfactants industry, in terms of value, in 2025. Crop protection manufacturers increasingly incorporate non-ionic surfactants into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and foliar nutrient formulations to improve application efficiency. These surfactants enhance spreading, wetting, and penetration across plant surfaces, enabling active ingredients to achieve more uniform coverage. Modern agricultural practices emphasize efficient use of crop protection products to improve productivity and maximize formulation performance. Rising agricultural output, greater cultivation of high-value crops, and expanding adoption of precision farming practices continue supporting demand for advanced agricultural adjuvants. This broad utilization across agricultural formulations continues strengthening the market position of non-ionic surfactants within the global surfactants industry.

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By application, the personal care segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The personal care application accounted for the second-largest share of the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2025. Premium hair care products continue to strengthen surfactant consumption across the global personal care market. Shampoos, conditioners, scalp cleansers, and hair treatment products require carefully selected surfactants that deliver effective cleansing while preserving hair softness, shine, and manageability. Manufacturers are introducing specialized formulations for color-treated hair, textured hair, damaged hair, and sensitive scalps, increasing the need for high-performance surfactant systems. Product innovation focused on improved sensory experience, richer foam, and enhanced cleansing efficiency further supports surfactant demand. Continued expansion of premium hair care portfolios by global and regional brands remains an important driver for surfactant consumption within the personal care application segment.

North America was the second-largest market for surfactants, in terms of value, in 2025.

North America held the second-largest share of the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2025. Strong emphasis on sustainability is encouraging manufacturers across North America to increase investments in bio-based and renewable surfactant technologies. Consumer product companies are actively reformulating detergents, personal care products, and industrial cleaners using ingredients with improved environmental profiles. This transition is creating greater demand for surfactants derived from vegetable oils, natural feedstocks, and other renewable raw materials. Chemical producers are also expanding production capabilities and strengthening research activities to develop innovative sustainable formulations. As environmental commitments continue influencing product development and procurement strategies, bio-based surfactants are becoming an increasingly important contributor to regional market growth.

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Key Players

Leading surfactants companies include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Ashland Inc. (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Croda International Plc (UK) and others.

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