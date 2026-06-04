Roofing Membranes Market worth $39.78 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Roofing Membranes Market by Membrane Type (Bituminous, Synthetic, Liquid Applied, Specialty Membranes), Function, End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional/Public Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The roofing membranes market is projected to grow from USD 30.15 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 39.78 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

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Roofing Membranes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 30.15 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD $39.78 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Roofing Membranes Market Trends & Insights:

Membranes help cover roofs to protect buildings against water coming into the building from external sources, weather exposure (elements), and environmental evaporation and stress. They are crucial in keeping water out and are more flexible than traditional roofing materials. They also have longer service lives and are made from various materials that expand and contract beyond what is typical for traditional roof coverings. They include (but are not limited to) bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, or a combination of all these as well as polymer-lasered coatings. Roofing membranes last longer than most traditional roofing products. Membranes are engineered to ensure they are durable, weather resistant, and thermally efficient, making them suitable for many rooftop applications. Roof membranes are typically found on flat roofs of large commercial and industrial buildings, but they also serve as important shields to protect residential homes and public works (PW) infrastructure development (for example: provincial highways) and as such, are mission-critical products. All roofing systems can utilize membranes, and all roofing systems can be installed using the manufacturer's specified installation method. Roofing membranes are constructed to withstand the intrusion of water, chemicals, and mechanical movement under a range of extreme conditions.

By region, Asia Pacific captured for a 37.4% share of the rooftop membranes market in 2025.

By membrane type, the synthetic membrane segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By function, the reflective/cool roof membrane segment is likely to record a CAGR of 7.4%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By end use, the residential segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% between 2026 and 2031, in terms of value.

The key players profiled in the report include SIKA AG (Switzerland), GAF Materials LLC (US), Soprema (France), Johns MANVILLE (US), Carlisle Companies Inc (US), ELEVATE (US), BMI group and (UK), Bauder (Germany), SIPLAST (US), IKO Industries Itd (Canada).

ISOMAT (Greece), JUTA Ltd (UK), Kemper System (Germany) are a few startups/SMEs in this industry.

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The roofing membranes market is growing due to the increasing construction activities and booming industrialization. The demand for roofing membrane is driven by the extensive use of the flexible membrane, which provides insulation, protection from water, and protection from extreme weather conditions. The traditional roof materials are being replaced by roofing membranes as they are cheap and easy to install and provide reliable protection from both cool and warm weather. Growing urbanization and extensive construction activities, combined with a reduction in costs, are leading to the high demand for roofing membranes in residential and industrial applications. The energy conservation requirement and energy costs control stricter standards for building designs have also increased the demand for eco-friendly roofing membranes.

Bituminous membrane segment to be the largest-growing membrane type during the forecast period

By membrane type, the bituminous membrane segment is anticipated to capture the maximum share of the roofing membranes market during the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of bituminous membrane in residential, commercial, and industrial roofing applications for its greater durability, economic advantages, high waterproofing properties, and base properties. Bituminous membranes are more resistant to UV exposure, moisture, weather conditions, and other environmental conditions, which makes them suitable for flat and low-slope roofs. The effective performance, easy installation, low cost, and suitability to different building structures have made it a dominant segment in new as well as re-roofing applications. These membranes have high tensile strength and long operational life with low cost, maintenance, and repair time. The development of varied variants of modified bituminous membrane with low temperature flexibility and high thermal stability will continue to support the market growth.

Residential to be the fastest-growing end use segment between 2026 and 2031

By end use, the residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment in the roofing membranes market from 2026 to 2031, owing to the growing residential construction and changing lifestyles. The increasing trend toward expanding and upgrading existing residences, the downward trend in mortgage interest rates, and high disposable incomes of residents worldwide are facilitating the adoption of new and advanced roofing membranes. These membranes offer superior protection against severe weather, enhance insulation to save energy, and are highly durable. The growing population worldwide is also expected to benefit the residential segment of roofing membranes.

Asia Pacific to record the highest CAGR in the roofing membranes market from 2026 to 2031

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the roofing membranes market during 2026–2031. The high levels of urbanization, prime infrastructure projects, and increasing commercial and residential construction activities are the major drivers for the demand for waterproofing materials in this region. Additionally, increasing investments in smart cities, industrial parks, transportation infrastructure, and high-rise buildings are further increasing the market penetration of roofing membranes in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. The market is also being driven by increased consumer awareness of building durability, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient construction. Other factors include new codes and increasingly stringent building regulations, and the demand for high-performance membrane materials such as TPO, PVC, EPDM, and modified bitumen roofs that are long-lasting and offer low maintenance requirements. As installations of renewable energy sources continue to expand, the demand will grow as the energy-efficient modern buildings rely on roofing membranes to protect the structure and roofs.

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Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including Sika AG (Switzerland), GAF Materials LLC (US), SOPREMA (France), Johns Manville (US), Carlisle Companies Inc (US), ELEVATE (US), BMI Group (England), Bauder (Germany), SIPLAST (US), and IKO Industries ltd (Canada).

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