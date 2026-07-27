Machine Tools Market worth $110.97 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Machine Tools Market is projected to grow from USD 82.40 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 110.97 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 221 market data Tables and 83 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Machine Tools Market'

Machine Tools Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 82.40 billion

USD 82.40 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 110.97 billion

USD 110.97 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 4.3%

Machine Tools Market Trends & Insights:

Milling machines are expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period.

Dealers and distributors segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

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The machine tools market is being driven by increasing investments in high-value manufacturing industries that require greater precision, production flexibility, and machining efficiency. Demand from aerospace, medical devices, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and industrial automation is accelerating the adoption of multi-axis machining centers, high-speed machining technologies, and hybrid manufacturing systems capable of processing increasingly complex components. At the same time, manufacturers are integrating AI-assisted machining, adaptive process control, and predictive analytics to optimize tool life, improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and reduce unplanned downtime. Growing emphasis on localized manufacturing, shorter supply chains, and higher production resilience is further encouraging investments in advanced machining technologies. Collectively, these developments are strengthening the role of machine tools as critical production assets supporting next-generation manufacturing.

Milling machines are expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period

Milling machines are expected to account for the largest share of the machine tools market throughout the forecast period due to their widespread use in manufacturing critical components across automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, medical devices, and energy industries. The growing use of lightweight materials, larger structural components, and application-specific parts is increasing demand for machining processes that can support diverse production requirements using a common manufacturing platform. As manufacturers continue to diversify product portfolios while maintaining cost discipline, milling machines remain a preferred investment because they can support a wide range of end-use applications, reducing the need for multiple dedicated machine platforms. Supporting this trend, in July 2025, Okuma Europe announced several new machining center introductions, including vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis machining centers, as part of its EMO Hannover 2025 portfolio. The expansion demonstrates the continued industry focus on strengthening milling capabilities to address evolving manufacturing requirements across multiple industrial sectors.

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Dealers and distributors segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Dealers and distributors are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as they enable machine tool manufacturers to expand their market presence in high-growth manufacturing regions through a cost-efficient distribution strategy. Growing industrial investments across India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are increasing demand for local sales channels, making well-established distributor networks an important route for serving small and medium-sized manufacturers. In addition to equipment sales, distributors are increasingly providing financing support, inventory management, and after-sales coordination, helping manufacturers strengthen customer relationships while reducing the cost of market expansion. Supporting this trend, in January 2025, Marubeni Corporation established Marubeni Machinery & Solutions India Private Limited to strengthen the sales and after-sales distribution of machine tools in India, driven by the country's expanding manufacturing sector under the Make in India initiative and the China Plus One strategy. The expansion reflects the growing role of distributor networks in increasing machine tool adoption across emerging manufacturing markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the machine tools market during the forecast period, supported by continuous investments in advanced manufacturing across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The region is strengthening its production capabilities in electric vehicles, semiconductors, aerospace, electronics, and industrial machinery, and driving sustained demand for high-precision CNC machines and automated machining solutions. Government-led manufacturing initiatives and increasing private investments are accelerating capacity expansion, factory modernization, and the adoption of digital manufacturing technologies. At the same time, manufacturers are localizing production and improving supply chain resilience, increasing the need for flexible, high-productivity machine tools. These structural trends are expected to reinforce Asia Pacific's leadership in the global machine tools market throughout the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Machine Tools Market:

The Top Companies in Machine Tools Market are Makino Inc. (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), DMG MORI Co., Ltd. (Japan), and DN Solutions (South Korea), among others.

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