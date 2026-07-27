Metal Organic Frameworks Market worth $2.22 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Metal Organic Frameworks Market is estimated at USD 0.78 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 200 market data tables and 180 figures spread through 350 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Metal Organic Frameworks Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Metal Organic Frameworks Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.78 billion

USD 0.78 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.22 billion

USD 2.22 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 23.2%

Metal Organic Frameworks Market Trends & Insights:

The global metal organic frameworks market is witnessing substantial growth, which is largely attributed to the increasing demand for advanced materials for carbon capture, clean energy applications, and effective gas separation techniques. Characterized by high surface areas, flexible pore structures, and better adsorption capabilities than conventional sorbents, MOFs are increasingly being adopted in the chemical, energy, and pharmaceutical industries. Although gas storage and separation applications account for the largest share of the market today, biomedical applications such as drug delivery have been identified as the fastest-growing area. Leading chemical manufacturers have made extensive investments in research and development to scale up these porous framework materials from laboratory-level processes to mass production.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (25.3%) during the forecast period.

By type, the copper-based segment dominated the metal organic frameworks market with a share of 38.4% in terms of value in 2025.

By synthesis method, the solvothermal/hydrothermal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the gas storage segment held the largest share in metal organic frameworks market, in terms of value.

BASF, Promethean Particles, Ltd., Numat Technologies, Inc., Nuada, and novoMOF are star players in the metal organic frameworks market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Svante Technologies Inc., Immaterial Ltd., Atomis Inc., and Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The growth of the metal organic frameworks market is driven by increasing demand for advanced gas storage, carbon capture, and gas separation technologies, along with the global transition toward clean energy and decarbonization. Metal organic frameworks are widely utilized in carbon capture, hydrogen storage, gas adsorption and separation, catalysis, sensing, water harvesting, and environmental remediation due to their exceptionally high surface area, tunable pore structures, structural diversity, and superior adsorption performance. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-throughput materials screening are accelerating the discovery and optimization of application-specific metal organic frameworks, enabling faster commercialization and expanding their adoption across industrial and energy-related applications.

The zinc-based type segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the metal organic frameworks market during the forecast period.

The metal organic frameworks market is segmented by type into zinc-based, copper-based, iron-based, aluminum-based, chromium-based, and other types. Among these, the zinc-based segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to its excellent structural stability, high porosity, tunable pore architecture, and relatively low toxicity. Zinc-based metal-organic frameworks are extensively used in carbon capture, gas adsorption and separation, hydrogen and methane storage, catalysis, sensing, and environmental remediation. Their excellent biocompatibility and ease of functionalization also make them suitable for drug delivery and other biomedical applications. Ongoing advancements in scalable synthesis technologies and increasing commercialization across the energy, environmental, and healthcare sectors are expected to further drive the demand for zinc-based metal-organic frameworks.

The microwave-assisted synthesis method is expected to witness the third-largest share during the forecast period in terms of value.

In 2025, the microwave-assisted synthesis method accounted for the third-largest share of the metal-organic frameworks market by value. This synthesis technique enables the rapid formation of metal-organic frameworks through the direct interaction of microwave energy with reaction precursors, significantly reducing reaction time while improving energy efficiency. Compared with conventional synthesis methods, it offers better control over crystal size, morphology, and product uniformity, resulting in high-quality materials with enhanced performance. The method also minimizes solvent consumption and energy usage, making it a more sustainable approach for metal-organic framework production. Increasing research activities, advancements in scalable manufacturing processes, and the growing demand for high-performance porous materials are expected to support the continued adoption of microwave-assisted synthesis across industrial and commercial applications during the forecast period.

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Catalysis application is expected to witness the third-largest share during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.

The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the metal organic frameworks industry growing adoption of metal organic frameworks in catalytic applications is driven by their exceptionally high surface area, tunable pore structures, large pore volume, and precisely engineered active sites, which enable high catalytic efficiency and selectivity. Their excellent thermal and chemical stability, structural versatility, and ability to accommodate a wide range of metal centers and functional groups make them highly suitable for heterogeneous catalysis. Metal organic frameworks are increasingly being utilized in carbon dioxide conversion, fine chemical synthesis, photocatalysis, electrocatalysis, hydrogen production, methane conversion, and environmental catalysis. Continuous advancements in catalyst design and increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient chemical processes are expected to further drive the growth of the catalysis application segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecast period.

The metal organic frameworks market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. The region's growth is primarily driven by increasing investments in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen technologies, clean energy, and advanced materials research. Strong government support for decarbonization, stringent environmental regulations, and funding for carbon dioxide emission reduction initiatives are accelerating the adoption of metal organic frameworks across industrial sectors. The presence of leading technology developers, research institutions, and innovative companies, coupled with growing commercialization of metal organic framework-based solutions for carbon capture, gas separation, catalysis, and hydrogen storage, is expected to further strengthen the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the metal organic frameworks companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), and Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), among others.

Investment & Funding Scenario

The metal organic frameworks market has witnessed a gradual increase in investment activity as commercialization efforts accelerate across carbon capture, gas separation, hydrogen storage, and clean energy applications. While funding volumes have fluctuated over the past four years, investor interest has increasingly shifted toward companies developing scalable MOF production technologies, low-cost synthesis methods, and application-specific materials. The funding landscape reflects a transition from early-stage research to commercialization, with capital being directed toward expanding manufacturing capabilities and advancing industrial deployment rather than laboratory-scale innovation alone.

Recent investments illustrate this trend. In 2022, the sector recorded the highest funding value, largely driven by major investments in carbon capture technologies. Although total funding declined in 2023 and 2024, deal activity remained steady, indicating continued investor confidence in emerging MOF developers. Funding rebounded in 2025 with multiple transactions, including Numat Technologies' USD 40 million Series C financing, novoMOF's USD 5.4 million expansion funding, and Nuada's EUR 2.5 million (USD 2.8 million) EIC Accelerator grant, highlighting growing support for companies focused on scaling production, accelerating commercialization, and deploying MOF-based solutions for industrial decarbonization and advanced gas separation.

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