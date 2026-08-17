Cancer Diagnostics Market worth $44.92 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 44.92 billion by 2031 from USD 29.86 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 29.86 billion

USD 29.86 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 44.92 billion

USD 44.92 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.0%

Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By product, the IVD testing products segment is estimated to lead the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for continuous monitoring solutions.

By end user, the clinical laboratories segment is estimated to lead the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period, driven by rising patient admissions and increasing demand for continuous monitoring.

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The increasing global burden of cancer, including breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, cervical, and hematologic cancers, is significantly expanding the adoption of cancer diagnostics. The rising prevalence of cancer and growing emphasis on early detection are driving demand for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions to improve treatment outcomes and survival rates. The increasing aging population, expanding awareness of cancer screening, and growing adoption of precision medicine are further accelerating market growth. Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based assays, immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), liquid biopsy, tissue biopsy, tumor biomarker testing, and digital pathology platforms to enhance diagnostic accuracy, enable personalized treatment selection, and improve clinical decision-making. This trend is further supported by the expansion of cancer screening programs and oncology diagnostic services across hospitals, specialized cancer centers, diagnostic laboratories, and academic research institutions. As healthcare systems continue to prioritize early cancer detection, biomarker-driven therapies, and personalized oncology care, demand for advanced cancer diagnostic technologies is expected to grow steadily, driving the continued expansion of the cancer diagnostics market.

Growing Demand for Automated Cancer Diagnostic Platforms Drives IVD Testing Instruments Segment.

The IVD testing instruments segment dominated the cancer diagnostics market in 2025. The segment's dominance is primarily driven by the increasing global cancer burden and the growing demand for accurate, rapid, and high-throughput diagnostic testing across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, cancer centers, and research institutions. The rising adoption of automated molecular diagnostic systems, immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometers, PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, and digital pathology systems supports early cancer detection, biomarker analysis, companion diagnostics, and treatment monitoring. Continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies, including AI-assisted image analysis, laboratory automation, multiplex testing, and integrated data management systems, are improving diagnostic accuracy, laboratory efficiency, and clinical decision-making. In addition, increasing investments in oncology research, expanding cancer screening programs, growing adoption of precision medicine, favorable reimbursement policies in developed markets, and the continuous introduction of innovative diagnostic platforms continue to strengthen the segment's leading position, enabling IVD testing instruments to account for the largest market share among product categories in the cancer diagnostics market in 2025.

Clinical Laboratories Lead the Cancer Diagnostics Market Through High-Volume Testing and Advanced Oncology Diagnostic Capabilities.

The dominance of clinical laboratories in the cancer diagnostics market is driven by their central role in delivering high-volume, accurate, and comprehensive diagnostic testing for cancer detection, screening, prognosis, and treatment monitoring. Clinical laboratories are the primary end users of cancer diagnostic technologies, performing a wide range of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, histopathology, cytogenetics, and biomarker testing to support precision oncology. The rising global burden of cancer, increasing adoption of early cancer screening programs, growing demand for personalized medicine, and expanding utilization of companion diagnostics continue to strengthen market growth. Furthermore, advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, digital pathology, and laboratory automation have significantly improved diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and turnaround times. Increasing investments in laboratory infrastructure, greater integration of artificial intelligence and digital data management systems and expanding access to advanced oncology testing further reinforce the leading position of clinical laboratories, enabling them to maintain the largest share of the global cancer diagnostics market.

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Asia Pacific Set to Witness Robust Growth in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Through 2031.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the region's large and aging population, rising incidence of cancer, increasing awareness of early cancer detection, and growing demand for accurate and timely diagnostic testing. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, supportive government-led cancer screening initiatives, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic services are accelerating market growth. The increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, companion diagnostics, and digital pathology across hospitals and clinical laboratories is further enhancing diagnostic capabilities. Moreover, ongoing investments in precision oncology, expansion of specialized cancer care centers, and greater availability of innovative diagnostic technologies are expected to further strengthen the cancer diagnostics market across the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Cancer Diagnostics companies include Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), and Revvity, Inc. (US).

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Cancer Diagnostics Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The cancer diagnostics market has witnessed sustained strategic investment, acquisitions, partnerships, and funding activity during 2021–2026, driven by the rising global cancer burden and growing demand for earlier detection, precision oncology, and personalized treatment selection. Investment has increasingly focused on next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, companion diagnostics, artificial intelligence-based pathology, multicancer early-detection tests, and minimally invasive biomarker testing. Key strategic activities have included acquisitions and collaborations intended to expand companies' genomic-testing capabilities, biomarker portfolios, clinical-data assets, and access to oncology care networks. Beyond established diagnostic companies, venture-capital and corporate investment is shifting toward emerging technologies such as circulating tumor DNA analysis, minimal residual disease monitoring, spatial biology, digital pathology, and machine-learning-based diagnostic interpretation. These investments are expected to improve diagnostic sensitivity, accelerate result turnaround, and support more precise cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment selection, and recurrence monitoring.

Revenue Shift Context

The cancer diagnostics market is witnessing a revenue shift from conventional, single-analyte and instrument-centric testing toward integrated, high-value diagnostic workflows combining molecular assays, genomic profiling, companion diagnostics, digital pathology, software, and clinical interpretation services. Demand is increasing for recurring assay and reagent consumption, comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy testing, and decentralized or minimally invasive cancer-detection solutions. While instruments—including sequencing systems, PCR platforms, imaging systems, flow cytometers, and automated pathology platforms—continue to represent significant capital investments, assays, kits, reagents, consumables, and diagnostic services account for a substantial and expanding share of market revenue because of their recurring utilization. Revenue growth is also being supported by increasing cancer-screening volumes, broader biomarker-testing guidelines, rising adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and greater use of molecular testing across screening, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, therapy-response assessment, and recurrence monitoring.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the cancer diagnostics market are increasingly focused on expanding capabilities across cancer screening, molecular diagnostics, genomic profiling, liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease detection, digital pathology, artificial intelligence, and oncology testing services. Recent transactions highlight a strategic shift toward acquiring technology-driven and recurring-revenue diagnostic platforms that support earlier cancer detection, personalized treatment selection, therapy-response assessment, and recurrence monitoring.

CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024–JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Roche (Switzerland) PathAI (US) Roche entered into an agreement to acquire PathAI, strengthening its capabilities in AI-enabled digital pathology and computational biomarker development. The transaction is expected to integrate PathAI's algorithms and pathology platform with Roche's tissue-diagnostics portfolio to support more automated and precise cancer diagnosis and companion-diagnostic development. March 2026 Acquisition Abbott Laboratories (US) Exact Sciences (US) Abbott completed its acquisition of Exact Sciences, marking its strategic entry into the cancer screening and precision-oncology diagnostics market. The transaction added established solutions such as Cologuard for colorectal cancer screening and Oncotype DX for treatment-guidance testing, substantially expanding Abbott's presence across cancer detection and management. December 2025 Acquisition Natera (US) Foresight Diagnostics (US) Natera acquired Foresight Diagnostics to strengthen its position in circulating tumor DNA-based minimal residual disease testing. Foresight's PhasED-Seq technology enhances Natera's solid-tumor MRD capabilities and supports its expansion into lymphoma monitoring.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the global cancer diagnostics market accounted for approximately 60.0% of total market revenue in 2025, indicating a consolidated competitive landscape. Roche, Danaher, and Siemens Healthineers dominate the market, supported by their broad portfolios across molecular diagnostics, tissue-based diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, companion diagnostics, and cancer biomarker testing, along with their extensive installed base of diagnostic platforms and strong relationships with hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and cancer centers. The top 10 companies collectively accounted for approximately 75–80% of global market revenue, including Roche, Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Illumina, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The remaining market is distributed among regional manufacturers, specialized molecular diagnostics companies, liquid biopsy developers, and other diagnostic providers. Continued consolidation, increasing adoption of molecular and companion diagnostics, expansion of next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy testing, growing demand for personalized oncology solutions, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions are expected to influence company revenue shares during the forecast period.

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