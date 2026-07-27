Building Thermal Insulation Market worth $43.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Building Thermal Insulation Market is estimated at USD 33.59 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 43.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.29% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 313 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 315 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Building Thermal Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 33.59 billion

USD 33.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 43.47 billion

USD 43.47 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.29%

Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the building thermal insulation market is moderate in the coming years, owing to rising construction activity in major economies and the need to renovate older buildings. Stringent building codes and rising energy bills are additional factors driving the growth of building thermal insulation materials. The development of green buildings is another factor that influences the growth of the building thermal insulation market.

Europe dominated the global building thermal insulation market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 35.4%, in terms of value.

The plastic foam segment is projected to be the fastest-growing material for building thermal, with a CAGR of 5.42% in value, between 2026 and 2031

In 2025, the residential building segment dominated the global building thermal insulation market by value, with a market share of 52.9%.

Kingspan Group PLC, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Rockwool A/S, and Saint-Gobain SA are identified as key players in the global building thermal insulation market. These companies have a strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

URSA Insulation, Fibran S.A., and SIKA Group, among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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Growth in the building thermal insulation industry has been observed due to rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and the prevalence of stringent building codes in developed nations. Moreover, rising construction activity, accompanied by a growing focus on decarbonization, is another factor driving market demand. The need to reduce energy consumption and improve occupants' comfort is also driving the building thermal insulation market. The rise in manufacturing and infrastructure activities in developing economies further supports market growth.

By material type, the glass wool segment accounted for the second-largest market share of the building thermal insulation market.



By material type, the glass wool segment accounted for the second-largest market share in building thermal insulation. It offers an optimal balance of thermal insulation, fire resistance, acoustic performance, and ease of installation. Glass wool is the preferred choice for applications where fire safety and sound insulation are equally important, particularly in residential and commercial buildings.

By building type, the non-residential segment accounted for the second-largest market share.



Non-residential buildings held the second-largest share of the building thermal insulation market in 2025 by value. This is mainly because commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings require high-performance insulation to meet stringent building codes, reduce operating costs, and satisfy fire-safety and acoustic requirements. Non-residential buildings consume a substantial volume of insulation because they have large floor areas and complex building structures, with insulation requirements that vary.

By application, the roof insulation segment accounted for a substantial market share.

Roof insulation accounted for a substantial share of the building thermal insulation market in 2025. The roof is one of the most critical parts of the building envelope for controlling heat gain or loss. It provides substantial energy savings, improves indoor comfort, and is one of the most cost-effective energy measures that can be taken in both retrofit projects and new construction.

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North America was the second-largest market for building thermal insulation in 2025, in terms of value.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the building thermal insulation market in 2025, driven by a well-established construction industry, stringent building energy codes such as the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and ASHRAE Standard 90.1, a large building renovation market, and a strong focus on energy-efficient and green buildings. Moreover, the region experiences a wide range of climatic conditions, creating significant demand for high-performance building thermal insulation.

Key Players

Leading players in the building thermal insulation companies include Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), Knauf Insulation (Belgium), Owens Corning (US), Rockwool A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Carlisle Corporation Inc. (US), Soprema Group (France), and CNBM Group Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

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