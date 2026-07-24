Population Health Management Market worth $98.41 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Population Health Management Market is projected to reach USD 98.41 billion by 2031 from USD 46.93 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Population Health Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Population Health Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 46.93 billion

USD 46.93 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 98.41 billion

USD 98.41 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 16.0%

Population Health Management Market Trends & Insights:

Trend disruption in the population health management market is accelerated by the increasing shift toward value-based care, the rising use of artificial intelligence & predictive analytics, and the increasing demand for integrated & data-driven care management. Both healthcare organizations and public health organizations are using PHM platforms to target high-risk populations, better coordinate care, manage chronic diseases, close care gaps, and engage patients. The rapid adoption of cloud-based PHM solutions, interoperable healthcare data platforms, remote patient monitoring, and AI-powered risk stratification is transforming how healthcare organizations deliver & manage care across patient populations. These advancements are helping to create proactive interventions, better clinical outcomes, better use of resources and reduced healthcare costs, while helping to support value-based reimbursement models. Key market players such as Oracle, Optum, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epic Systems Corporation, and Merative are driving this transformation with sustained investments in AI-powered analytics, interoperable PHM platforms, and advanced care management solutions.

North America dominated the market with a share of 57.0% in 2025.

The software segment is expected to register a higher CAGR (16.2%) than the services segment during the forecast period.

The population health analytics segment held the largest market share of 25.2% in 2025.

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The market is driven by the increasing availability of healthcare data, growing adoption of predictive and prescriptive analytics, and rising demand for data-driven clinical decision-making. Healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in population health platforms to identify care gaps, predict disease progression, improve patient engagement, and optimize resource allocation. The growing integration of electronic health records, health information exchanges, and AI-powered analytics is enabling organizations to generate actionable insights across large patient populations. In addition, the expansion of digital health ecosystems and greater collaboration among providers, payers, and community care organizations are accelerating market adoption. However, fragmented data sources, interoperability limitations, implementation complexity, and concerns regarding patient data privacy continue to challenge market growth.

By delivery mode, cloud-based segment to register fastest growth during forecast period.

Based on delivery mode, the population health management market has been segmented into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid solutions. Among these, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care, rising demand for scalable healthcare IT infrastructure, and the growing need for seamless interoperability across providers, payers, and public health agencies. Cloud-based PHM platforms enable the secure integration of clinical, claims, pharmacy, laboratory, and social determinants of health (SDOH) data, providing real-time population insights and supporting care coordination, risk stratification, predictive analytics, and remote patient monitoring. Compared to on-premises deployments, cloud solutions offer lower upfront costs, faster implementation, automatic updates, greater scalability, and easier access to AI-enabled analytics, making them particularly attractive for healthcare organizations of all sizes. As healthcare systems continue to prioritize data-driven decision-making, collaborative care delivery, and improved patient outcomes, the cloud-based segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing deployment model in the population health management market.

Healthcare providers segment accounted for largest market share in 2025.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2025. The segment's dominance is driven by the increasing adoption of population health management solutions by hospitals, physician groups, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and accountable care organizations (ACOs) to improve clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Providers are leveraging PHM platforms to identify high-risk patients, manage chronic diseases, close care gaps, coordinate multidisciplinary care, and enhance preventive care initiatives. The growing shift toward value-based care and reimbursement models has further accelerated the adoption of PHM solutions, as providers seek to improve quality metrics, reduce hospital readmissions, optimize resource utilization, and deliver personalized, data-driven care. Additionally, the integration of electronic health records (EHRs), AI-powered analytics, remote patient monitoring, and patient engagement tools is enabling providers to gain comprehensive population insights and improve care coordination, reinforcing their position as the largest end-user segment in the population health management market.

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North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2025. The region's leadership is driven by the widespread adoption of value-based care models, a well-established healthcare IT infrastructure, and the extensive use of electronic health records (EHRs) and advanced analytics platforms. Healthcare providers and payers across the US and Canada are increasingly investing in PHM solutions to improve care coordination, manage chronic diseases, reduce hospital readmissions, and enhance patient outcomes while controlling healthcare costs. Favorable government initiatives promoting interoperability and digital health, the strong presence of leading PHM vendors, and the growing adoption of AI, predictive analytics, and remote patient monitoring further support market growth. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, high awareness of preventive care, and the continued expansion of accountable care organizations (ACOs) and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) reinforce North America's dominant position in the global market for population health management.

Key Players

Leading players in the Population Health Management companies include Oracle (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Merative (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum Inc. (US), Cedar Gate Technologies (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Elligint Health (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Lightebeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US), Lumeris (US), ZeOmega (US), Milliman MedInsight (US), Persivia (US), and Color Health, Inc. (US).

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