Glyceryl Glucoside Market worth $39.0 million by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The glyceryl glucoside market is projected to grow from USD 30.2 million in 2026 and to reach USD 39.0 million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Glyceryl Glucoside Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 30.2 million

USD 30.2 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 39.0 million

USD 39.0 million CAGR (2026–2031): 5.2%

Glyceryl Glucoside Market Trends & Insights:

The glyceryl glucoside market is growing strongly due to the rising demand for advanced hydration and high-performance skincare ingredients. Manufacturers are increasingly using glyceryl glucoside in serums and moisturizers to improve skin hydration, barrier function, and product effectiveness. Cosmetic and personal care product manufacturers are increasingly incorporating glyceryl glucoside into advanced formulations such as serums, moisturizers, and dermaceutical products to improve moisture retention, skin barrier function, and overall efficacy.

Europe accounts for a revenue share in the glyceryl glucoside market, at 27.9% in 2026.

By type, the mono-glyceryl glucoside segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% in 2026-2031.

By functionality, the humectant & moisturizing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the market.

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The global market for glyceryl glucoside has witnessed moderate growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced, high-performance ingredients in personal care products across the cosmetics & skincare industry. The expanding market is likely to grow further as a growing number of consumers using creams, lotions, serums, and haircare products are seeking ingredients like glyceryl glucoside that offer excellent conditioning & moisturizing benefits on skin. Additionally, the anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, boosting elasticity, and skin sensitivities required in premium skincare products can be effectively rejuvenated with the help of advanced-oriented ingredients like glyceryl glucoside. Growing consumer inclination toward clean-label & bio-based ingredients and increased investments from global giants in R&D & manufacturing of formulations are expected to introduce evolution in the market. The advancements are resulting in innovative, stable, compatible, & multi-functionality nature of products, including glyceryl glucoside, offering significant benefits to consumers.

The liquid segment dominates the glyceryl glucoside market by form.

Liquid glyceryl glucoside is the most commonly used form due to its ease of incorporation into cosmetic and pharmaceutical formulations. It offers better solubility and uniform distribution. Powder forms are preferred in applications that require a longer shelf life, easier transportation, and controlled formulation processes. Formulated blends, which combine glyceryl glucoside with other active or supportive ingredients, are gaining popularity because they simplify product development and enhance performance characteristics.

Based on concentration/active content, the mid-high (55-65%) segment leads the market.

The mid-high concentration (55-65%) segment accounts for the largest market share, as it provides a good balance of functionality and cosbalance between performance and formulation stability, making them suitable for a wide range of cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. It is capable of enhancing texture and stability in cosmetic and personal care formulations.

As the current market trends focus on performance, cost optimization, and scalability of production, it is expected that the mid-high concentration segment will continue to dominate globally.

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Europe is the second-largest glyceryl glucoside market.

The strong presence of the personal care & cosmetics industry in Europe, coupled with high consumer demand for premium skin care products, is driving the demand for glyceryl glucoside in this region. Other factors propelling the adoption of the product in the region are the predominance of a large number of cosmetics companies and ingredients suppliers, and the growing demand for sustainable, bio-based, and clean-label ingredients. Increasing consumer migration toward potent skin care formulations, which aim at hydrating, anti-aging, and barrier repair properties, is also contributing to increased adoption of this product in this region. Rigorous regulatory procedures for ensuring product safety and quality are expected to boost the adoption of new, high-performance ingredients such as glyceryl glucoside in Europe.

Top Companies in the Glyceryl Glucoside Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), YR Chemspec (China), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Puri Pharma (China), Storm Chemical (China), Incospharm (South Korea), Nanjing DASF Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (China), Woosung CNT Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sino Lion Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Soho Aneco Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Biogene (China), DKSH (Switzerland), and Shandong Zhishang Chemical (China).

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