Global Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of ~12% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The pharmacogenomic testing service market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of personalized medicine and the growing recognition of genetic factors in drug response. Rising demand for precision therapeutics, expanding applications in oncology, psychiatry, and cardiology, and advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies are further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, supportive regulatory initiatives, increasing healthcare investments, and broader integration of pharmacogenomic testing into clinical decision-making are encouraging adoption among healthcare providers.

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading pharmacogenomic testing service companies' market shares, challenges, pharmacogenomic testing service market drivers, barriers, trends, and key pharmacogenomic testing service companies in the market.

Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Summary

2025 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Size: USD 8.1 Billion

USD 8.1 Billion 2034 Projected Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Size: USD 22.4 Billion

USD 22.4 Billion Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 12%

12% Largest Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market: North America

North America Largest Service Type Segment: Reactive Pharmacogenomic Testing Category

Reactive Pharmacogenomic Testing Category Key Companies in the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market: Myriad Genetics, Inc., Genomind, LLC, OneOme, LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Mayo Clinic Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, Inc., Tempus AI, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Admera Health, LLC, Precision Medicine Group, LLC, Genelex Corporation (YouScript), Coriell Life Sciences, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Natera, Inc., Castle Biosciences, Inc., Personalis, Inc., Nebula Genomics, Inc., Color Health, Inc., Ambry Genetics Corporation, Blueprint Genetics Oy, CENTOGENE N.V., Molecular You Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Dxcover Limited, Macrogen, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the pharmacogenomic testing service market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pharmacogenomic-testing-service-market

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market

Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine: The increasing shift from a one-size-fits-all treatment approach to precision medicine is driving demand for pharmacogenomic testing. Healthcare providers are increasingly using genetic insights to tailor therapies, improve treatment efficacy, and reduce adverse drug reactions.

The increasing shift from a one-size-fits-all treatment approach to precision medicine is driving demand for pharmacogenomic testing. Healthcare providers are increasingly using genetic insights to tailor therapies, improve treatment efficacy, and reduce adverse drug reactions. Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Complex Diseases: The growing burden of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and psychiatric illnesses has expanded the need for individualized treatment strategies. Pharmacogenomic testing helps optimize medication selection and dosing for these patient populations.

The growing burden of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and psychiatric illnesses has expanded the need for individualized treatment strategies. Pharmacogenomic testing helps optimize medication selection and dosing for these patient populations. Advancements in Genomic Sequencing Technologies: Continuous innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR-based assays, and bioinformatics have improved the speed, accuracy, and affordability of pharmacogenomic testing. These technological developments are making testing more accessible across clinical settings.

Continuous innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR-based assays, and bioinformatics have improved the speed, accuracy, and affordability of pharmacogenomic testing. These technological developments are making testing more accessible across clinical settings. Increasing Incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs): The need to minimize medication-related complications has fueled the adoption of pharmacogenomic testing. By identifying genetic variations that influence drug metabolism and response, these tests help clinicians reduce the risk of severe adverse events and improve patient safety.

The need to minimize medication-related complications has fueled the adoption of pharmacogenomic testing. By identifying genetic variations that influence drug metabolism and response, these tests help clinicians reduce the risk of severe adverse events and improve patient safety. Growing Integration into Clinical Decision-Making: Healthcare systems are increasingly incorporating pharmacogenomic data into electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical decision support systems. This integration enables physicians to make evidence-based prescribing decisions and supports wider adoption of testing services.

Healthcare systems are increasingly incorporating pharmacogenomic data into electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical decision support systems. This integration enables physicians to make evidence-based prescribing decisions and supports wider adoption of testing services. Expansion of Companion Diagnostics and Targeted Therapies: The rapid development of targeted therapeutics, particularly in oncology, has increased the demand for pharmacogenomic testing. Many newly approved drugs require genetic testing to identify eligible patients and maximize therapeutic outcomes.

The rapid development of targeted therapeutics, particularly in oncology, has increased the demand for pharmacogenomic testing. Many newly approved drugs require genetic testing to identify eligible patients and maximize therapeutic outcomes. Supportive Government and Regulatory Initiatives: Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in precision medicine programs and genomic research initiatives. Favorable policies, funding for genomic projects, and updated clinical guidelines are encouraging broader implementation of pharmacogenomic testing.

Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in precision medicine programs and genomic research initiatives. Favorable policies, funding for genomic projects, and updated clinical guidelines are encouraging broader implementation of pharmacogenomic testing. Increasing Awareness Among Healthcare Professionals: Growing educational efforts and clinical evidence have improved physician awareness of pharmacogenomics. As more clinicians recognize the clinical and economic benefits of genotype-guided prescribing, demand for testing services continues to rise.

Growing educational efforts and clinical evidence have improved physician awareness of pharmacogenomics. As more clinicians recognize the clinical and economic benefits of genotype-guided prescribing, demand for testing services continues to rise. Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer and Preventive Genomics: Consumer interest in genetic health information is contributing to market growth. Individuals are increasingly seeking pharmacogenomic testing to better understand their medication responses and support preventive healthcare decisions.

Consumer interest in genetic health information is contributing to market growth. Individuals are increasingly seeking pharmacogenomic testing to better understand their medication responses and support preventive healthcare decisions. Growing Investments by Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Companies: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with diagnostic firms to develop companion diagnostics and precision medicine solutions. These collaborations are expanding testing capabilities, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the pharmacogenomic testing ecosystem.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with diagnostic firms to develop companion diagnostics and precision medicine solutions. These collaborations are expanding testing capabilities, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the pharmacogenomic testing ecosystem. Improving Reimbursement Landscape: Expanding insurance coverage and reimbursement for clinically validated pharmacogenomic tests are reducing financial barriers for patients and healthcare providers. This trend is encouraging greater utilization across hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

Expanding insurance coverage and reimbursement for clinically validated pharmacogenomic tests are reducing financial barriers for patients and healthcare providers. This trend is encouraging greater utilization across hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Healthcare: Pharmacogenomic testing can reduce trial-and-error prescribing, avoid ineffective treatments, and lower hospitalization rates associated with adverse drug reactions. These economic benefits are making pharmacogenomic services an attractive component of value-based healthcare models.

Get a sneak peek at the pharmacogenomic testing service market dynamics @ Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Trends

Regional Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Insights

North America

North America accounted for the largest share of the global pharmacogenomic testing service market, capturing approximately 43% in 2025.

The region's market leadership is supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of precision medicine, favorable reimbursement policies, and the strong presence of leading pharmacogenomics companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research organizations.

The United States, in particular, has emerged as a key hub for incorporating pharmacogenomic testing into routine clinical practice across therapeutic areas such as oncology, psychiatry, cardiology, neurology, and pain management.

Growing recognition among healthcare professionals of the value of pharmacogenomic-guided treatment decisions, along with increasing emphasis on minimizing adverse drug reactions and improving healthcare efficiency, has accelerated the uptake of these testing services.

The region also benefits from substantial investments in genomics research, broad access to advanced molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing technologies, and continued regulatory and clinical support for precision medicine initiatives.

Organizations such as the FDA and leading pharmacogenomics consortia have played a significant role in promoting the integration of gene-based prescribing guidelines into clinical practice.

Moreover, the growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized treatment approaches, and expanding implementation of pharmacogenomic testing across hospitals, healthcare systems, and specialty clinics continue to reinforce North America's dominant position in the global market.

Ongoing technological advancements, research collaborations, and product innovations further underscore the region's leadership in advancing pharmacogenomics and precision medicine.

Europe

Europe is emerging as a key contributor to the expansion of the pharmacogenomic testing service market, supported by its increasing emphasis on precision medicine, robust genomic research activities, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and the growing use of personalized treatment approaches across countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordic region.

The market is further strengthened by government-supported genomic initiatives, including nationwide genome sequencing programs and strategic partnerships among research institutions, healthcare providers, and biotechnology companies, which are facilitating the integration of pharmacogenomic testing into standard clinical care.

In addition, the implementation of the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) has enhanced the accuracy, quality, and reliability of genetic testing services, fostering greater confidence among healthcare professionals and encouraging wider patient adoption.

The rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological diseases across Europe is also fueling demand for pharmacogenomic testing to enable more effective treatment selection and minimize the risk of adverse drug reactions.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a key contributor to the growth of the pharmacogenomic testing service market, supported by its large and genetically diverse population, increasing healthcare investments, rising burden of chronic diseases, and expanding adoption of precision medicine across countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Governments, research institutions, and healthcare organizations across the region are strengthening investments in genomic research, national biobank initiatives, and personalized medicine programs to enhance therapeutic outcomes and minimize adverse drug reactions.

At the same time, continuous progress in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, growing clinical research efforts, and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the clinical value of pharmacogenomics are driving wider market adoption.

Moreover, the region is experiencing growing collaboration among hospitals, academic research centers, and biotechnology companies to incorporate pharmacogenomic testing into routine clinical care, particularly for oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and rare diseases.

The increasing accessibility of cost-effective genetic testing solutions, combined with supportive regulatory policies, is further promoting adoption across both developed and emerging markets. Japan and South Korea remain at the forefront of integrating pharmacogenomics into clinical decision-making, while China and India continue to expand investments in large-scale genomic databases and precision medicine initiatives.

Additionally, the strong presence of both regional and international industry participants, ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for personalized treatment approaches are expected to establish Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-growing and most attractive markets for pharmacogenomic testing services worldwide.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the pharmacogenomic testing service market, get a snapshot of the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market

In May 2026, Foundation Medicine , in collaboration with Fulgent Genetics, announced the launch of FoundationOne® PGx, a pharmacogenetic testing solution designed to identify genetic variations affecting drug metabolism and dosing decisions, particularly in oncology patients.

, in collaboration with Fulgent Genetics, announced the launch of FoundationOne® PGx, a pharmacogenetic testing solution designed to identify genetic variations affecting drug metabolism and dosing decisions, particularly in oncology patients. In May 2026, Labcorp launched an expanded DPYD Genotyping Test, which detects all DPYD Tier 1 and Tier 2 variants recommended by the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) to identify cancer patients at risk of severe toxicity from fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy.

launched an expanded DPYD Genotyping Test, which detects all DPYD Tier 1 and Tier 2 variants recommended by the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) to identify cancer patients at risk of severe toxicity from fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy. In May 2026, Yourgene Health launched the Yourgene Insight DPYD Assay, a PCR-based pharmacogenetic test designed to identify cancer patients with DPD deficiency before chemotherapy treatment.

launched the Yourgene Insight DPYD Assay, a PCR-based pharmacogenetic test designed to identify cancer patients with DPD deficiency before chemotherapy treatment. In October 2025, Golden Helix, Inc. received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to advance its pharmacogenomics workflow platform for identifying biomarkers and optimizing treatment selection.

received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to advance its pharmacogenomics workflow platform for identifying biomarkers and optimizing treatment selection. In September 2025, Quest Diagnostics launched its Advanced Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Offering, a laboratory testing service designed to help clinicians understand patients' genetic responses to medications and support personalized prescribing decisions across psychiatry, neurology, cardiology, oncology, pain management, and other specialties.

launched its Advanced Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Offering, a laboratory testing service designed to help clinicians understand patients' genetic responses to medications and support personalized prescribing decisions across psychiatry, neurology, cardiology, oncology, pain management, and other specialties. In May 2025, California-based Helix expanded its pharmacogenomic testing portfolio with the launch of new PGx tests, including the PGx Fluoropyrimidines DPYD Test, designed to identify patients at risk of severe toxicity from certain chemotherapy treatments, as well as a pharmacogenomic test supporting treatment decisions for Alzheimer's therapies.

What is the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service?

Pharmacogenomic testing services involve the analysis of an individual's genetic makeup to determine how their genes influence the response to specific medications. These services identify genetic variants that affect drug metabolism, efficacy, and the likelihood of adverse drug reactions, enabling healthcare providers to select the most appropriate drug and dosage for each patient. Pharmacogenomic testing is increasingly used across therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, psychiatry, pain management, and infectious diseases to support personalized treatment decisions and improve clinical outcomes. Offered through hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, specialty testing providers, and direct-to-clinician services, pharmacogenomic testing combines advanced molecular diagnostic technologies with clinical interpretation to facilitate precision medicine, reduce trial-and-error prescribing, and enhance patient safety.

Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market CAGR ~12% Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Size by 2034 USD 22.4 Billion Key Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Companies Myriad Genetics, Inc., Genomind, LLC, OneOme, LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Mayo Clinic Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, Inc., Tempus AI, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Admera Health, LLC, Precision Medicine Group, LLC, Genelex Corporation (YouScript), Coriell Life Sciences, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Natera, Inc., Castle Biosciences, Inc., Personalis, Inc., Nebula Genomics, Inc., Color Health, Inc., Ambry Genetics Corporation, Blueprint Genetics Oy, CENTOGENE N.V., Molecular You Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Dxcover Limited, Macrogen, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., and others

Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Assessment

Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Service Type: Preemptive Pharmacogenomic Testing, Reactive Pharmacogenomic Testing, Companion Diagnostic Testing, and Others Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Technique: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Microarrays, and Others Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Gene Type: CYP2D6, CYP2C19, CYP2C9, and Other Gene Panel Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Psychiatry, Neurology, and Others Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Sample Type: Blood, Buccal (Cheek) Swab, and Saliva Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Testing Approach: Single-Gene Testing, Multi-Gene Panel Testing, and Whole Exome Sequencing-Based Testing Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the pharmacogenomic testing service market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Report Introduction 2 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Executive Summary 3 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the pharmacogenomic testing service market share by 2034? Click to get a snapshot of the Pharmacogenomic Testing Service Market Size

Related Reports

Companion Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key companion diagnostics companies, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories., QIAGEN, BIOMÉRIEUX, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Almac Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories., Invitae Corporation, 3D Medicines Corporation, ASURAGEN, INC. (Biotechne), Invivoscribe, Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, SAGA Diagnostics, and others.

DNA Microarray Market

DNA Microarray Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key DNA microarray companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Roche, Arrayit Corporation, Phalanx Biotech Group, CapitalBio Corporation, Applied Microarrays, LC Sciences, Oxford Gene Technology, Akonni Biosystems, Arraystar Inc., Febit Holding GmbH, CustomArray Inc., Microarrays Inc., Molecular Devices, Scienion AG, and others.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NGS companies, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., MedGenome, BGI, Pacific Biosciences, GENEWIZ, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Psomagen, Inc., 10x Genomics, Takara Bio Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (Tecan Trading AG), Vela Diagnostics, CD Genomics, HTG Polymerase Chain Reaction, Inc., and others.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PCR companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., Standard Biotools, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eppendorf, Avance Biosciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Abbott, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, BioMérieux, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Stilla, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679