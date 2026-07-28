Congestive Heart Failure Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 8% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The congestive heart failure market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging global population, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis and disease management. In addition, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Cytokinetics), Ziltivekimab (NN6018) (Novo Nordisk), CardiALLO Cell Therapy (BioCardia), Umiposgene Parvec (Bayer), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Congestive Heart Failure Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, congestive heart failure emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Congestive Heart Failure Market Summary

The market size for congestive heart failure was found to be USD 9 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest congestive heart failure treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 21.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure.

diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure. Leading congestive heart failure companies, such as Cytokinetics, Novo Nordisk, BioCardia, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mesoblast, AskBio, and others, are developing new congestive heart failure treatment drugs that can be available in the congestive heart failure market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new congestive heart failure treatment drugs that can be available in the congestive heart failure market in the coming years. The promising congestive heart failure therapies in clinical trials include Omecamtiv Mecarbil, Ziltivekimab (NN6018), CardiALLO Cell Therapy, CardiAMP Cell Therapy, CRD-740, Umiposgene Parvec, AZD5462, Vicadrostat (BI 690517)/empagliflozin, Rexlemestrocel-L, AB-1002 gene therapy, and others.

Discover what is the future of the congestive heart failure drugs market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/congestive-heart-failure-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Congestive Heart Failure Market

Rising Global Prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure: The growing incidence of CHF, driven by aging populations and increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and coronary artery disease, continues to expand the patient pool. This rising disease burden is fueling sustained demand for effective therapies and long-term disease management.

The growing incidence of CHF, driven by aging populations and increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and coronary artery disease, continues to expand the patient pool. This rising disease burden is fueling sustained demand for effective therapies and long-term disease management. Advancements in Pharmacological Therapies: The introduction of novel drug classes, including SGLT2 inhibitors, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs), soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, and cardiac myosin activators, has transformed CHF treatment. These therapies improve survival, reduce hospitalizations, and expand treatment options across different heart failure subtypes.

The introduction of novel drug classes, including SGLT2 inhibitors, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs), soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, and cardiac myosin activators, has transformed CHF treatment. These therapies improve survival, reduce hospitalizations, and expand treatment options across different heart failure subtypes. Robust Clinical Pipeline and Ongoing Research: A strong pipeline of investigational therapies, including Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Cytokinetics), Ziltivekimab (NN6018) (Novo Nordisk), CardiALLO Cell Therapy (BioCardia), CardiAMP Cell Therapy (BioCardia), CRD-740 (Cardurion Pharmaceuticals), Umiposgene Parvec (Bayer), AZD5462 (AstraZeneca), Vicadrostat (BI 690517)/empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast), AB-1002 gene therapy (AskBio), and others, is driving market optimism.

A strong pipeline of investigational therapies, including (Cytokinetics), (Novo Nordisk), (BioCardia), (BioCardia), (Cardurion Pharmaceuticals), (Bayer), (AstraZeneca), (Boehringer Ingelheim), (Mesoblast), (AskBio), and others, is driving market optimism. Expansion of Digital Health and Remote Patient Monitoring: Wearable devices, implantable sensors, telemedicine platforms, and remote monitoring technologies are improving disease management and reducing hospital readmissions. The growing integration of digital health solutions is creating new opportunities within the CHF care ecosystem.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that many clinical trials addressing the effects of drugs on HFpEF are underway, providing possible medical evidence for the future treatment of HFpEF

Congestive Heart Failure Market Analysis

After years of relatively slow progress in therapeutic innovation, the treatment landscape for congestive heart failure has advanced considerably with the introduction of several novel therapies.

Recently approved agents such as vericiguat (VERQUVO), sacubitril/valsartan (ENTRESTO) , an angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), and ivabradine (CORLANOR) have become important components of guideline-directed medical therapy.

, an angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), and have become important components of guideline-directed medical therapy. Additional treatment options, including ferric carboxymaltose (INJECTAFER/FERINJECT) for patients with iron deficiency and sotagliflozin (INPEFA) for reducing cardiovascular events, have further broadened the available therapeutic arsenal.

for patients with iron deficiency and for reducing cardiovascular events, have further broadened the available therapeutic arsenal. Furthermore, SGLT2 inhibitors such as dapagliflozin (FARXIGA) and empagliflozin (JARDIANCE) have demonstrated significant clinical benefits by reducing the risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular mortality.

have demonstrated significant clinical benefits by reducing the risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular mortality. Collectively, these advancements have expanded the range of effective and well-tolerated treatment options, while recent label expansions have enabled their use across a wider spectrum of CHF patients.

The future CHF market is expected to be driven by sustained research and development efforts focused on diverse therapeutic mechanisms. Leading pharmaceutical companies are actively investigating innovative approaches, including SGLT2 inhibitors, cardiac myosin activators, myeloperoxidase inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and regenerative cell-based therapies .

. The clinical pipeline reflects strong momentum, with several promising candidates that have the potential to reshape CHF management and capture significant market share following commercialization.

Notable investigational therapies include vicadrostat plus empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), semaglutide and ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk), omecamtiv mecarbil (Cytokinetics), REVASCOR (rexlemestrocel-L; Mesoblast), balcinrenone plus dapagliflozin and mitiperstat (AstraZeneca), tirzepatide (LY3298176; Eli Lilly and Company), CardiAMP Cell Therapy (BioCardia), KERENDIA (finerenone; Bayer), and CRD-740 (Cardurion Pharmaceuticals).

(Boehringer Ingelheim), (Novo Nordisk), (Cytokinetics), (rexlemestrocel-L; Mesoblast), (AstraZeneca), (LY3298176; Eli Lilly and Company), (BioCardia), (finerenone; Bayer), and (Cardurion Pharmaceuticals). In addition, companies such as Bayer, BioCardia, Mesoblast, scPharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals continue to advance their lead CHF candidates through various phases of clinical development, highlighting the robust innovation shaping the future of CHF treatment.

Congestive Heart Failure Competitive Landscape

Some of the congestive heart failure drugs under development include Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Cytokinetics), Ziltivekimab (NN6018) (Novo Nordisk), CardiALLO Cell Therapy (BioCardia), CardiAMP Cell Therapy (BioCardia), CRD-740 (Cardurion Pharmaceuticals), Umiposgene Parvec (Bayer), AZD5462 (AstraZeneca), Vicadrostat (BI 690517)/empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast), AB-1002 gene therapy (AskBio), and others.

Cytokinetics' Omecamtiv mecarbil is a selective, small-molecule cardiac myosin activator designed to enhance cardiac contractile function by directly targeting the heart's pumping mechanism. It works by activating cardiac myosin, the motor protein that converts chemical energy into the mechanical force required for heart muscle contraction, thereby improving cardiac performance. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that cardiac myosin activators can enhance myocardial contractility without increasing intracellular calcium levels in cardiac muscle cells or elevating myocardial oxygen demand. Omecamtiv mecarbil has completed Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of congestive heart failure (CHF).

BioCardia's CardiAMP cell therapy is an investigational regenerative treatment designed to provide a comprehensive approach to managing heart failure. The therapy combines a proprietary molecular diagnostic to assess the regenerative potential of a patient's bone marrow cells and identify suitable candidates, along with a point-of-care cell processing system that prepares the cells at the patient's bedside before administration. The Phase IIIB CardiAMP HF II trial (NCT06258447) is currently enrolling participants across the United States. Additionally, the therapy has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the US FDA for the treatment of heart failure.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the congestive heart failure market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the congestive heart failure market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the congestive heart failure treatment devices market @ Congestive Heart Failure Drugs

Recent Developments in the Congestive Heart Failure Market

In November 2025, BioCardia announced that the first patient had been enrolled at Henry Ford Health in its ongoing Phase III CardiAMP HF II clinical trial for patients with ischemic HFrEF.

announced that the first patient had been enrolled at Henry Ford Health in its ongoing Phase III CardiAMP HF II clinical trial for patients with ischemic HFrEF. In October, 2025, BioCardia announced that the first patient had been enrolled at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in its ongoing Phase III CardiAMP HF II clinical trial.

announced that the first patient had been enrolled at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in its ongoing Phase III CardiAMP HF II clinical trial. In April 2025, BioCardia announced that the study's independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which conducted a planned review of the 30-day safety data from the roll-in 20 million cell dosing cohort in the CardiALLO-HF trial, recommended that the study continue as designed.

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

The congestive heart failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current congestive heart failure patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure, with nearly 7.4 million in 2025.

The congestive heart failure treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Ejection Fraction-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Congestive Heart Failure Market CAGR 8 % Congestive Heart Failure Market Size in 2025 USD 9 Billion Key Congestive Heart Failure Companies Cytokinetics, Novo Nordisk, BioCardia, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mesoblast, AskBio, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, American Regent, Vifor, Daiichi Sankyo, scPharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, and others Key Congestive Heart Failure Therapies Omecamtiv Mecarbil, Ziltivekimab (NN6018), CardiALLO Cell Therapy, CardiAMP Cell Therapy, CRD-740, Umiposgene Parvec, AZD5462, Vicadrostat (BI 690517)/empagliflozin, Rexlemestrocel-L, AB-1002 gene therapy, INPEFA, INJECTAFER/FERINJECT, FUROSCIX, JARDIANCE, and others

Scope of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report

Congestive Heart Failure Patient Population Forecast

Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Size

Congestive Heart Failure Pipeline Analysis

Congestive Heart Failure Market Size and Trends

Congestive Heart Failure Market Opportunity

Congestive Heart Failure Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the new device for congestive heart failure @ Congestive Heart Failure Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Congestive Heart Failure Market Key Insights 2 Congestive Heart Failure Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Heart Failure 4 Key Events 5 Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance 5.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 5.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Heart Failure by Therapies in 2025 5.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Heart Failure by Therapies in 2036 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes of Heart Failure 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Stages of Heart Failure 7.5 Classification of Heart Failure 7.6 Biomarkers for the Heart Failure 7.7 Diagnosis, Diagnostic Algorithm, and Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Treatment of CHF 8.1 Treatment Algorithm 8.2 Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of CHF 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.4.3 Ejection Fraction-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.4.4 NYHA Class-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.4.5 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.4.6 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of CHF 11 Marketed Therapies of CHF 11.1 Competitive Landscape Summary 11.2 ENTRESTO (sacubitril and valsartan): Novartis and Otsuka Pharmaceutical 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly 11.4 VERQUVO (vericiguat): Bayer and Merck 11.5 FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca 12 Emerging Therapies of CHF 12.1 Competitive Landscape Summary 12.2 Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Cytokinetics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information in Heart Failure 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Ziltivekimab (NN6018): Novo Nordisk 12.4 CardiALLO Cell Therapy: BioCardia 12.5 CardiAMP Cell Therapy: BioCardia 13 Heart Failure Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Congestive Heart Failure Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Congestive Heart Failure Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Heart Failure in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Congestive Heart Failure Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Heart Failure in the United States 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Heart Failure in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Heart Failure by Therapies in United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Congestive Heart Failure Market Size 13.8 Japan Congestive Heart Failure Market Size 14 Unmet needs of Heart Failure 15 SWOT Analysis of Heart Failure 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Congestive Heart Failure Market Report Methodology

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