Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Set for Transformation Over the Next Decade with the Emergence of Targeted Cardiac Therapies Beyond Conventional Beta-blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, and Antiarrhythmic Agents | DelveInsight

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnosis rates, and the emergence of targeted disease-modifying therapies including Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA) (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), Ninerafaxstat (Imbria Pharmaceuticals), EDG-7500 (Edgewise Therapeutics), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Summary

The market size for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was found to be USD 3.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of HCM in the 7MM were approximately 11 million in 2025.

in 2025. Leading hypertrophic cardiomyopathy companies, such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, and others, are developing new hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment drugs that can be available in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment drugs that can be available in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market in the coming years. The promising hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapies in clinical trials include Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA), Ninerafaxstat, EDG-7500, TN-201, Aficamten, and others.

Discover what is the future of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapeutics market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hypertrophic-cardiomyopathy-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market

Growing Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Prevalence: The rising recognition of HCM as one of the most common inherited cardiac disorders is contributing to increased demand for effective treatment options. A larger diagnosed patient population is expected to support market expansion across major healthcare markets.

The rising recognition of HCM as one of the most common inherited cardiac disorders is contributing to increased demand for effective treatment options. A larger diagnosed patient population is expected to support market expansion across major healthcare markets. Increasing Adoption of Disease-Specific Targeted Therapies: The approval and commercialization of cardiac myosin inhibitors, such as mavacamten and aficamten, have transformed the HCM treatment landscape by addressing the underlying disease mechanism rather than only managing symptoms. The availability of targeted therapies is expected to accelerate market growth.

The approval and commercialization of cardiac myosin inhibitors, such as mavacamten and aficamten, have transformed the HCM treatment landscape by addressing the underlying disease mechanism rather than only managing symptoms. The availability of targeted therapies is expected to accelerate market growth. Advancements in Genetic Testing and Precision Medicine: Increasing use of genetic screening and molecular diagnostics is enabling better identification of patients with pathogenic variants associated with HCM. These advancements are supporting personalized treatment approaches and improving disease management strategies.

Increasing use of genetic screening and molecular diagnostics is enabling better identification of patients with pathogenic variants associated with HCM. These advancements are supporting personalized treatment approaches and improving disease management strategies. Expansion of Clinical Trials and Pipeline Developments: The dynamics of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market are expected to change over the next decade due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA) (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), Ninerafaxstat (Imbria Pharmaceuticals), EDG-7500 (Edgewise Therapeutics), TN-201 (Tenaya Therapeutics), Aficamten (Cytokinetics), and others.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that among emerging therapies, sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA) is expected to achieve medium uptake, particularly in patients with HCM and cardiometabolic comorbidities or heart failure-related manifestations, reflecting growing interest in SGLT-mediated cardiovascular therapies. Ninerafaxstat is also anticipated to see medium uptake due to its metabolism-focused approach to improving myocardial energetics and exercise capacity.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis

The current treatment landscape for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy remains relatively constrained, with only a limited number of disease-specific targeted therapies approved to date, primarily including mavacamten (CAMZYOS) and aficamten (MYQORZO) .

. Mavacamten marked the first approval of a disease-modifying cardiac myosin inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM, representing a major advancement in targeted HCM management.

marked the first approval of a disease-modifying cardiac myosin inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM, representing a major advancement in targeted HCM management. Aficamten emerged as the second approved cardiac myosin inhibitor for obstructive HCM and is considered the most notable competitive challenger to mavacamten. Its approval was supported by favorable outcomes from the Phase III SEQUOIA-HCM trial, further strengthening the role of myosin inhibition in HCM treatment.

emerged as the second approved cardiac myosin inhibitor for obstructive HCM and is considered the most notable competitive challenger to mavacamten. Its approval was supported by favorable outcomes from the Phase III SEQUOIA-HCM trial, further strengthening the role of myosin inhibition in HCM treatment. While currently available therapies do not provide a cure for HCM, they play an important role in alleviating symptoms, enhancing cardiac performance, and reducing the risk of disease progression.

Newer targeted approaches focus on addressing excessive cardiac muscle contraction, with the potential to modify disease biology and slow or reverse structural and functional abnormalities associated with HCM.

Historically, pharmacological management of HCM has centered on symptom relief and prevention of complications. In symptomatic patients with preserved ejection fraction, beta blockers, nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers such as verapamil and diltiazem, and disopyramide have remained key first-line treatment options, primarily aimed at improving left ventricular filling and reducing left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (LVOTO).

such as verapamil and diltiazem, and have remained key first-line treatment options, primarily aimed at improving left ventricular filling and reducing left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (LVOTO). The HCM development pipeline continues to demonstrate strong momentum and commercial potential, driven by growing investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in targeted cardiac and metabolic therapies.

Key players, including Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (sotagliflozin), Imbria Pharmaceuticals (ninerafaxstat), Edgewise Therapeutics (EDG-7500), Tenaya Therapeutics (TN-201), and other emerging innovators, are actively advancing novel therapeutic approaches and expanding the future treatment landscape for HCM.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drugs under development include Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA) (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), Ninerafaxstat (Imbria Pharmaceuticals), EDG-7500 (Edgewise Therapeutics), TN-201 (Tenaya Therapeutics), Aficamten (Cytokinetics), and others.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' Sotagliflozin is an investigational candidate being explored for the management of both obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). As a dual SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor, it has the potential to enhance myocardial energy metabolism, alleviate cardiac stress, and reduce heart failure-related events in HCM patients, especially those with preserved ejection fraction or associated metabolic disorders. Topline data from the sotagliflozin clinical program are expected in Q1 2027.

Imbria's lead investigational asset, Ninerafaxstat, is currently being assessed in the Phase II FORTITUDE-HCM trial as a potential therapy for obstructive HCM (oHCM), a serious condition with limited treatment options and no approved disease-modifying therapies. As a partial fatty acid oxidation (pFOX) inhibitor, ninerafaxstat is designed to optimize myocardial energetics and improve cardiac efficiency in patients with HCM. The therapy represents an emerging metabolism-driven approach aimed at addressing the underlying energy imbalance associated with the disease.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment market @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs

Recent Developments in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market

In June 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the US FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Mavacamten as a potential treatment for adolescents (ages 12 years to <18 years) with symptomatic oHCM. The FDA has granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 30, 2026.

announced the US FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Mavacamten as a potential treatment for adolescents (ages 12 years to <18 years) with symptomatic oHCM. The FDA has granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 30, 2026. In May 2026, Cytokinetics announced positive topline results from ACACIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic non-obstructive HCM. ACACIA-HCM met both dual primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements from baseline to Week 36 compared to placebo in both Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) and maximal exercise performance (pVO2).

announced positive topline results from ACACIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic non-obstructive HCM. ACACIA-HCM met both dual primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements from baseline to Week 36 compared to placebo in both Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) and maximal exercise performance (pVO2). In May 2026, Cytokinetics announced the presentation of new data reinforcing the clinical profile of aficamten at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2026 Congress. The presentations include new analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of aficamten in patients with oHCM.

announced the presentation of new data reinforcing the clinical profile of aficamten at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2026 Congress. The presentations include new analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of aficamten in patients with oHCM. In May 2026, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced that the SONATA-HCM pivotal Phase III study evaluating sotagliflozin in HCM remains on track with anticipated enrollment completion in mid-2026.

announced that the SONATA-HCM pivotal Phase III study evaluating sotagliflozin in HCM remains on track with anticipated enrollment completion in mid-2026. In February 2026, Cytokinetics announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved aficamten (MYQORZO), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg tablets for the treatment of symptomatic oHCM in adult patients.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. As per assessments by DelveInsight analysts, there were ~70% diagnosed prevalent cases of oHCM and ~30% diagnosed prevalent cases of nHCM in 2025 in the US.

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of HCM

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM

Total Treated Cases of HCM

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of HCM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HCM, and Total Treated Cases of HCM Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA), Ninerafaxstat, EDG-7500, TN-201, Aficamten, CAMZYOS, and others

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patient Population Forecast

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Size

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Analysis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Size and Trends

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Opportunity

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapies @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Key Insights 2 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 6 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026 6.3 Market Share of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 8.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 8.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 8.4.4 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 8.4.5 Total Treated Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 10 Marketed Therapies of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 10.2 Aficamten (MYQORZO): Cytokinetics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Mavacamten (CAMZYOS): Bristol Myers Squibb 11 Emerging Therapies of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 11.2 Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Ninerafaxstat: Imbria Pharmaceuticals 12 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 12.4 Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market 12.8 Japan Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market 13 Unmet Needs of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 14 SWOT Analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 15 KOL Views of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Methodology

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