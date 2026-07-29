Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion at a CAGR of 9% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by the Recent Approval of Viridian's LUMVOA and the Launch of Emerging Therapies | DelveInsight

The Graves' ophthalmopathy market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune thyroid disorders, improved disease awareness, and earlier diagnosis. Additionally, the recent approval of LUMVOA has heightened competition in the Graves' ophthalmopathy market. Furthermore, the expected approval of emerging therapies such as Elegrobart (Viridian Therapeutics), Linsitinib (Sling Therapeutics), AMG 732 (Amgen), and others, will further boost the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Graves ophthalmopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Summary

The market size for Graves ophthalmopathy was found to be USD 3.5 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest Graves ophthalmopathy treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the total prevalent cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy in the 7MM were ~2.4 million .

. Leading Graves ophthalmopathy companies, such as Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Amgen, Alumis, Roche, and others, are developing new Graves ophthalmopathy treatment drugs that can be available in the Graves ophthalmopathy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new Graves ophthalmopathy treatment drugs that can be available in the Graves ophthalmopathy market in the coming years. The promising Graves ophthalmopathy therapies in clinical trials include Elegrobart (VRDN-003), Linsitinib, AMG 732, Lonigutamab, ENSPRYNG (satralizumab, RG6168), and others.

Discover which companies are leading innovation or research in thyroid eye disease treatment, and how are they differentiated? @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/graves-ophthalmopathy-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Graves Ophthalmopathy Market

Rising Prevalence of Graves' Disease and Thyroid Eye Disease: The increasing incidence of autoimmune thyroid disorders, particularly Graves' disease, is expanding the patient pool at risk of developing Graves' ophthalmopathy. Improved diagnosis and longer patient survival are further contributing to market growth.

The increasing incidence of autoimmune thyroid disorders, particularly Graves' disease, is expanding the patient pool at risk of developing Graves' ophthalmopathy. Improved diagnosis and longer patient survival are further contributing to market growth. Advances in Precision Medicine and Personalized Treatment: Improved understanding of the immunological mechanisms underlying Graves' ophthalmopathy is enabling the development of targeted treatment strategies. Personalized approaches are expected to enhance efficacy while reducing treatment-related adverse effects.

Improved understanding of the immunological mechanisms underlying Graves' ophthalmopathy is enabling the development of targeted treatment strategies. Personalized approaches are expected to enhance efficacy while reducing treatment-related adverse effects. Entry of Viridian's LUMVOA: The recent approval of LUMVOA has further intensified the competition in the Graves ophthalmopathy market. As the first approved therapy with clinical labeling covering both active and chronic TED, LUMVOA expands the addressable patient population beyond currently treated active cases.

The recent approval of LUMVOA has further intensified the competition in the Graves ophthalmopathy market. As the first approved therapy with clinical labeling covering both active and chronic TED, LUMVOA expands the addressable patient population beyond currently treated active cases. Rise in Clinical Trial Activities: The dynamics of the Graves ophthalmopathy market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Elegrobart (VRDN-003) (Viridian Therapeutics), Linsitinib (Sling Therapeutics), AMG 732 (Amgen), Lonigutamab (Alumis), ENSPRYNG (satralizumab, RG6168) (Roche), and others.

According to Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, among approved therapies, TEPEZZA is expected to remain the leading revenue contributor due to its proven efficacy in reducing proptosis and its status as the only disease-specific approved treatment for Graves' ophthalmopathy. However, the anticipated entry of late- to mid-stage pipeline candidates, including elegrobart (VRDN-003), satralizumab (RG6168), and linsitinib, is expected to intensify market competition and drive a transition toward more convenient subcutaneous and oral targeted therapies throughout the forecast period.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Analysis

The treatment paradigm for Graves' ophthalmopathy has evolved considerably, moving beyond symptomatic management and surgical intervention toward targeted immunomodulatory therapies.

Standard treatment for active disease primarily involves high-dose intravenous corticosteroids, including methylprednisolone. For patients with an inadequate response to conventional therapy, off-label biologic agents such as Tocilizumab and Rituximab are frequently considered, despite lacking specific regulatory approval for thyroid eye disease.

are frequently considered, despite lacking specific regulatory approval for thyroid eye disease. A major advancement in the field was the approval of Teprotumumab (TEPEZZA) by Amgen, the first targeted therapy specifically indicated for TED. By inhibiting the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), Teprotumumab has demonstrated significant improvements in proptosis and diplopia, transforming the treatment landscape.

by Amgen, the first targeted therapy specifically indicated for TED. By inhibiting the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), Teprotumumab has demonstrated significant improvements in proptosis and diplopia, transforming the treatment landscape. Further progress was achieved in June 2026, when the FDA approved LUMVOA (veligrotug-vvze), developed by Viridian Therapeutics, for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

(veligrotug-vvze), developed by Viridian Therapeutics, for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. The approval was granted under the FDA's Priority Review program and was supported by positive results from the pivotal Phase III THRIVE trial in active TED and the THRIVE-2 trial in chronic TED.

The Graves' ophthalmopathy pipeline continues to expand, reflecting growing interest in novel targeted therapies. Several investigational candidates are advancing through clinical development, including elegrobart from Viridian Therapeutics, satralizumab from Roche, linsitinib from Sling Therapeutics, and others, highlighting an increasingly competitive therapeutic landscape.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the Graves ophthalmopathy drugs under development include Elegrobart (VRDN-003) (Viridian Therapeutics), Linsitinib (Sling Therapeutics), AMG 732 (Amgen), Lonigutamab (Alumis), ENSPRYNG (satralizumab, RG6168) (Roche), and others.

Viridian Therapeutics' Elegrobart is an investigational monoclonal antibody being developed by Viridian Therapeutics for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. The therapy is designed to inhibit the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a well-established driver of TED pathogenesis. Viridian is advancing Elegrobart as a potential best-in-class subcutaneous anti-IGF-1R treatment that can be self-administered at home using a low-volume autoinjector, with dosing intervals of either once every four weeks or once every eight weeks. According to the company's SEC filing, a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Sling Therapeutics' Linsitinib is an investigational oral therapy being developed to reduce the treatment burden associated with TED for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. It is the first and only oral small-molecule candidate to demonstrate both statistically and clinically meaningful efficacy in TED. The drug exerts its therapeutic effect by blocking IGF-1R, the only clinically validated target in TED and the mechanism underlying currently approved FDA therapies for the disease. Since activation of IGF-1R contributes to inflammation and the development of proptosis, inhibiting this pathway may help alleviate key manifestations of TED. Linsitinib also has an extensive clinical safety record, having been evaluated in more than 900 patients across 15 clinical studies spanning multiple disease indications.

Amgen's AMG 732 is a monoclonal antibody that targets the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) and is currently under investigation as a potential treatment for thyroid eye disease.

Alumis' Lonigutamab is a next-generation, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) and has been developed for subcutaneous administration. In contrast to other IGF-1R-targeting therapies, it recognizes a unique receptor epitope, promoting rapid internalization and degradation of the IGF-1R complex. Its subcutaneous formulation supports more convenient long-term treatment and may improve the depth and durability of clinical responses in patients with chronic conditions. As the first subcutaneous anti-IGF-1R therapy to demonstrate efficacy in thyroid eye disease comparable to intravenously administered therapies, lonigutamab has the potential to combine the proven effectiveness of IGF-1R inhibition with a convenient dosing regimen and a potentially best-in-class safety profile. Alumis is also evaluating strategic alternatives for the future development and commercialization of the lonigutamab program.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Graves ophthalmopathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Graves ophthalmopathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pharmaceutical companies are leading in thyroid eye disease @ Graves Ophthalmopathy Drugs

Recent Developments in the Graves Ophthalmopathy Market

In June 2026, Viridian Therapeutics announced that the FDA had granted approval to LUMVOA (veligrotug-vvze) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).

announced that the FDA had granted approval to LUMVOA (veligrotug-vvze) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). In June 2026, Genentech announced that the FDA had accepted for review and granted priority review status to its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ENSPRYNG (satralizumab) as a potential treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED).

announced that the FDA had accepted for review and granted priority review status to its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ENSPRYNG (satralizumab) as a potential treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). In June 2026, Ethyreal Bio emerged from stealth with USD 101 million in total funding backed by prominent healthcare investors. Its Series A financing was co-led by Atlas Venture and Medicxi Ventures, with participation from Nandi Life Sciences and Checkpoint Capital, while the Series B round was led by Avoro Capital and included all existing Series A investors.

emerged from stealth with USD 101 million in total funding backed by prominent healthcare investors. Its Series A financing was co-led by Atlas Venture and Medicxi Ventures, with participation from Nandi Life Sciences and Checkpoint Capital, while the Series B round was led by Avoro Capital and included all existing Series A investors. In March 2026, Viridian Therapeutics announced positive topline data from the elegrobart REVEAL-1 phase III clinical trial in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED). REVEAL-1 met the primary endpoint of Q4W proptosis responder rate (PRR) and Complete resolution of diplopia in 51% of patients treated Q4W versus 16% placebo at week 24.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The Graves ophthalmopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Graves ophthalmopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, the United States accounted for approximately 1.03 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy, representing the highest disease burden among major markets, followed by the EU4 and the UK, and Japan.

The Graves ophthalmopathy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Chronicity

Acute Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Severity

Acute moderate-to-Severe Drug-treated Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Graves Ophthalmopathy Market CAGR 9 % Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Size in 2025 USD 3.5 Billion Key Graves Ophthalmopathy Companies Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Amgen, Alumis, Roche, and others Key Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies Elegrobart (VRDN-003), Linsitinib, AMG 732, Lonigutamab, ENSPRYNG (satralizumab, RG6168), TEPEZZA, LUMVOA, and others

Scope of the Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report

Graves Ophthalmopathy Patient Population Forecast

Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapeutics Market Size

Graves Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Analysis

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Size and Trends

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Opportunity

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Graves Ophthalmopathy

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what drugs are in development for thyroid eye disease @ Graves Ophthalmopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Key Insights 2 Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Graves Ophthalmopathy 6 Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Graves Ophthalmopathy 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Graves Ophthalmopathy 7.3 Causes 7.4 Signs And Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Graves Ophthalmopathy 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States 8.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States 8.4.3 Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States 8.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Chronicity in the United States 8.4.5 Acute Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Severity in the United States 8.4.6 Acute moderate-to-severe Drug-treated Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Graves Ophthalmopathy 10 Marketed Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Graves Ophthalmopathy 10.2 Teprotumumab (TEPEZZA): Amgen 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 LUMVOA: Viridian Therapeutics 11 Emerging Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Graves Ophthalmopathy 11.2 Elegrobart (VRDN-003): Viridian Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Satralizumab (RG6168): Roche 11.4 Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics 12 Graves Ophthalmopathy Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Graves Ophthalmopathy 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Graves Ophthalmopathy 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Graves Ophthalmopathy Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Graves Ophthalmopathy by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Graves Ophthalmopathy Market 12.8 Japan Graves Ophthalmopathy Market 13 Unmet Needs of Graves Ophthalmopathy 14 SWOT Analysis of Graves Ophthalmopathy 15 KOL Views of Graves Ophthalmopathy 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Graves Ophthalmopathy 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report Methodology

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