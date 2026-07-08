Global HVAC Market to Reach USD 292.20 Billion by 2031, Led by Europe's Expanding USD 58.67 Billion HVAC Opportunity | Arizton

Industry Analysis Report Covers Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2026–2031

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's recent report highlights that the global HVAC market is witnessing steady growth as it becomes an essential component of modern building infrastructure, supported by stable new construction, replacement demand, and renovation activities across residential and non-residential buildings. The rapid expansion of real estate and infrastructure projects across major economies, including China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Germany, France, the UK, and Spain, among others, continues to drive demand for HVAC systems.

Moreover, the Europe HVAC market is witnessing steady growth, supported by public investment initiatives such as the Affordable Homes Plan and the Net Zero Strategy 2050, which are accelerating large-scale retrofit and refurbishment projects across the existing building stock and increasing the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Global HVAC Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 292.20 Billion by 2031,

Infrastructure Expansion Creates New Opportunities for the Global HVAC Market

The global HVAC market is benefiting from rising investments in urban infrastructure and commercial construction, as modern buildings increasingly require advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to improve energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and occupant comfort. Major projects, including India's Noida International Airport and Europe's 230,000-square-meter Nantes University Hospital, highlight the growing demand for integrated HVAC solutions. Continued investments in airports, healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and mixed-use developments are expected to support long-term HVAC demand worldwide.

AI Integration Enhances Competitiveness in the Global HVAC Market

AI capabilities are becoming a strategic investment priority in the global HVAC market as manufacturers compete to strengthen digital building management and smart HVAC platforms. Johnson Controls reinforced this trend through its 2026 acquisition of Nantum AI, integrating AI-driven algorithms into its OpenBlue platform to enable real-time HVAC optimization, occupancy-based airflow management, predictive energy management, and lower energy consumption across commercial buildings. The acquisition highlights how leading HVAC companies are expanding beyond traditional equipment to deliver intelligent, software-enabled building solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support the growing demand for smart, energy-efficient infrastructure.

Strategic Acquisitions Continue to Reshape HVAC Landscape

Midea Group and Frigicoll expanded their long-standing partnership through a joint venture in Spain and France in 2025, establishing Midea Frigicoll HVAC Spain and Midea HVAC France to strengthen regional market access and operational capabilities.

Samsung Electronics acquired Germany-based HVAC solutions provider FlaktGroup from Triton for approximately $1.7 billion in 2025, reflecting growing interest in data center cooling and commercial HVAC opportunities across Europe.

Bosch Group completed the acquisition of Johnson Controls' residential and light commercial HVAC business for approximately $8 billion in July 2025, further strengthening its position in residential heating and energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

Regional Spotlight: Europe HVAC Market Size Expected to Reach USD 58.67 Billion by 2031

Europe remains one of the strongest regional markets for HVAC systems, supported by government-backed renovation programs, stricter energy-efficiency regulations, and growing investments in commercial and residential construction. The region's transition toward low-carbon buildings and renewable heating technologies continues to create significant opportunities for HVAC manufacturers and solution providers.

Europe HVAC Market Highlights

Heating equipment accounted for around 50% of the Europe HVAC market in 2025.

Western and Southern Europe represented more than 53% of regional revenue in 2025.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% through 2031.

Germany's Heating Act requires newly installed heating systems to utilize at least 65% renewable energy.

The European Commission's Renovation Wave Strategy aims to double building renovation rates by 2030, supporting long-term HVAC demand.

Construction and Building Renovation Continue to Support Market Growth

Europe's construction pipeline remains strong as governments and private developers continue investing in hospitals, transportation infrastructure, commercial buildings, and residential developments. Projects such as the Nantes University Hospital highlight the increasing adoption of advanced HVAC technologies that improve indoor environmental quality, operational efficiency, and building sustainability. At the same time, large-scale refurbishment of existing buildings under national energy-efficiency initiatives is accelerating demand for next-generation heating, cooling, and ventilation systems across the region.

Explore the Reports

Global HVAC Market Report, Request Sample: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5158

Europe HVAC Market Report, Request Sample: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5142

HVAC Market Segmentation and Forecast

By Equipment

Air Conditioning

Heating

Ventilation

By Air Conditioning

CAC

RAC

Chillers

VRF/VRV

Other Air Conditioning Equipment

By Heating

Heat Pumps

Boiler Units

Furnaces

Other Heating Equipment

By Ventilation

Air Handling Units (AHU)

Fan Coil Units

Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers

Other Ventilation Equipment

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Sales Channel

Distributors & Wholesalers

Dealers & Installers

OEM Direct Sales

Retail & E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe HVAC Market – By Geography

Western Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Greece, and Ireland)

Central & Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Ukraine)

Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark)

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the global HVAC market?

What are the major trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global HVAC industry?

Which companies are leading the global HVAC market?

How large is the Europe HVAC market, and what is its expected growth through 2031?

Which factors are driving HVAC demand across Europe?

How are AI, digital building management, and sustainability initiatives transforming the HVAC market?

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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