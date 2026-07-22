Global Indocyanine Green Market to Exceed USD 380 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 13.26% - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global indocyanine green market size was valued at USD 180 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 380 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indocyanine-green-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Indocyanine Green Market

Pages- 205

Region- 5

Countries- 26

Company- 28

Segment-5

Global Indocyanine Green (ICG) Market Scope

Market Size (2031) USD 380 Million Market Size (2025) USD 180 Million CAGR (2025-2031) 13.26 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Form Type, Procedure Type, Application, End–Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Indocyanine Green (ICG) market - Key Highlights

Form Type : The solid segment accounted for the largest market share of around 69%.

: The solid segment accounted for the largest market share of around 69%. Procedure Type : The diagnostic procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

: The diagnostic procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. End-Users : The specialty clinics segment shows significant growth, with the fastest CAGR of 14.17% from 2026 to 2031.

: The specialty clinics segment shows significant growth, with the fastest CAGR of 14.17% from 2026 to 2031. Application : The ophthalmic angiography segment dominates the IC Green market.

: The ophthalmic angiography segment dominates the IC Green market. Geography: North America dominates the ICG market with a share of around 37% in 2025.

ICG Fluorescence Imaging Gains Strategic Importance in Modern Surgery

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery is strengthening demand for indocyanine green (ICG)-based fluorescence imaging as hospitals prioritize greater surgical precision and improved clinical outcomes. Near-infrared (NIR) imaging enables surgeons to visualize blood vessels, bile ducts, lymphatic structures, and tissue perfusion in real time, supporting more informed intraoperative decisions. As a result, medical device manufacturers are embedding fluorescence imaging into next-generation surgical systems. For example, Stryker's 1688 AIM 4K Platform integrates white-light and ICG fluorescence imaging, enabling real-time perfusion assessment across oncology, colorectal, hepatobiliary, and vascular procedures.

ICG Imaging Becomes a Competitive Differentiator in Robotic Surgery

The integration of indocyanine green (ICG)-based fluorescence imaging into robotic-assisted surgery is advancing image-guided surgical procedures across modern operating rooms. While robotic platforms enhance surgical precision and dexterity, near-infrared (NIR) fluorescence imaging enables real-time visualization of tissue perfusion, blood vessels, lymphatic structures, and anatomical boundaries that are difficult to distinguish under conventional white-light imaging. This capability is driving wider adoption of ICG-guided imaging in urology, gynaecology, oncology, and gastrointestinal surgery. For example, Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci platform with Firefly fluorescence imaging enables real-time tissue assessment, supporting more precise surgical decision-making during complex robotic procedures.

Ophthalmic Angiography Continues to Lead the Global ICG Market

The expanding role of ophthalmic angiography is reinforcing the clinical importance of indocyanine green (ICG) imaging in retinal diagnostics. As the global burden of retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV), and central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC), continues to increase, healthcare providers are prioritizing imaging technologies that enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis. ICG fluorescence imaging offers superior visualization of the choroidal vasculature compared with conventional angiography, supporting more confident clinical decision-making and personalized treatment strategies. This growing reliance on high-resolution retinal imaging continues to strengthen ophthalmology as a key application area for the ICG market.

North America Leads the Global Shift Toward Fluorescence-Guided Surgery

North America continues to lead the global indocyanine green (ICG) market through the widespread adoption of fluorescence-guided surgery and advanced near-infrared (NIR) imaging technologies. The region has established a strong clinical ecosystem where ICG imaging is routinely integrated into robotic-assisted surgery, oncology, cardiovascular, hepatobiliary, ophthalmic, and transplant procedures. Continuous investment in surgical innovation, combined with the presence of leading medical technology companies and advanced healthcare institutions, continues to expand the clinical adoption of ICG-based imaging and reinforce North America's position as the industry's largest regional market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5165

Top Vendors in the Indocyanine Green Market

Key Company Profiles

Diagnostic Green GmbH

SERB Pharmaceuticals

EISAI Co., Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Aurolab

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

Stryker Corporation

Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Macsen Laboratories

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Adooq Bioscience LLC

Anant Laboratories

Biotium, Inc

Chem-Impex International, Inc.

Chemwerth Inc.

UltraGreen.ai

Guerbet Group

Luye Pharma Group

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Cohance Lifesciences

Nuray Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Targetmol Chemicals Inc.

Boc Sciences

Gihi Chemicals Co

Shanghai Acmec Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Iris Biotech GmbH

Indocyanine Green Market Segmentation & Forecast by

Form Type

Solid

Liquid

Procedure Type

Diagnostic Procedures

Surgical Procedures

Application

Ophthalmic Angiography

Cardiovascular Diagnostics

Hepatic Function Assessment

Fluorescence-Guided Surgery

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geography

North America

U.S.

CANADA

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Middle East Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global indocyanine green market?

What is the growth rate of the global indocyanine green market?

What are the key trends in the global indocyanine green market?

Which region dominates the global indocyanine green market?

Who are the major players in the global indocyanine green market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Call: +1 312-680-2940