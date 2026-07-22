Steam Turbine Aftermarket Market Size to Reach USD 16.02 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

Steam Turbine Aftermarket Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research by Arizton, the global steam turbine aftermarket was valued at USD 12.50 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast Period.

Explore the Latest Industry Analysis Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stream-turbine-aftermarket-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the Steam Turbine Aftermarket Market

Pages- 197

Region- 5

Countries- 24

Company- 49

Segment-5

Steam Turbine Aftermarkets Market Report Scope

Market Size (2031) USD 16.02 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 12.50 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.22 % Historic Year 2022- 2024 Base Year 2025 Segments Covered Offering Type, Capacity, Fuel Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Steam Turbine Aftermarket: Investment Priorities in Focus

Ageing coal and nuclear fleets continue to create long-term opportunities across the steam turbine aftermarket. In OECD countries, more than 200 GW of coal-fired capacity is over 40 years old, while 440 operable nuclear reactors with 398 GWe of capacity remained in service globally at the end of 2024, supporting demand for maintenance, refurbishment, spare parts, and lifecycle extension.

Higher plant utilization is increasing the cost of unplanned turbine outages. Nuclear plants generated 2,667 TWh of electricity in 2024, with an average capacity factor of 83%, while more than 60% of reactors operated above 80% capacity, increasing demand for inspections, outage planning, and reliable service execution.

More flexible power systems are changing steam turbine operating requirements. The IEA expects variable renewables to account for 37% of electricity generation by 2030, up from 22% in 2025, increasing starts, ramps, and part-load operation across steam turbine fleets.

Modernization spending is becoming more focused on high-value steam turbine assets. The IEA expects USD 3.3 trillion in global energy investment in 2025, including USD 2.2 trillion for clean energy, encouraging plant owners to prioritize modernization, lifecycle extension, and performance upgrades for critical assets.

Growing Steam Turbine Installations are Creating Long-Term Service Opportunities: Global steam turbine shipments are expected to reach 589 units by 2030, expanding the installed base that will require maintenance, upgrades, spare parts, and digital lifecycle services. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market for new installations, while modernization projects across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East are broadening future aftermarket demand.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5160

The Strategic Shifts Reshaping the Global Steam Turbine Aftermarket

Fleet Life Extension over Replacement: Aging coal and nuclear plants continue to drive overhaul demand as operators extend asset lifecycles instead of investing in costly replacements. Global Energy Monitor's Boom and Bust Coal 2025 report notes that OECD countries operate over 200 GW of coal capacity exceeding 40 years of age, sustaining demand for rotor, blade, seal, casing, and control system refurbishment.

Shift to Condition-Based Maintenance: Utilities are replacing fixed maintenance schedules with condition-based strategies powered by continuous monitoring, diagnostics, and asset analytics to improve outage planning, reduce downtime, and enhance plant availability.

Surging Global Electricity Demand: The IEA's Electricity 2025 report projects global electricity demand to grow at close to 4% annually through 2027, supporting continued investment in turbine maintenance, modernization, and outage services.

Capital Discipline and Efficiency Optimization: The IEA's World Energy Investment 2025 report forecasts USD 3.3 trillion in global energy investment in 2025, including USD 2.2 trillion for clean technologies and USD 1.1 trillion for fossil fuels. As investment shifts toward clean energy, plant owners are prioritizing cost-effective turbine upgrades and refurbishment over full replacement.

Asia Pacific Region is Creating the Biggest Service Opportunities

Asia Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market for the steam turbine aftermarket and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during 2025–2031. The region's large installed base of coal-fired power plants, expanding nuclear capacity, and strong industrial steam demand continue to generate recurring opportunities for turbine repairs, spare parts, outage services, retrofits, and lifecycle support. China remains the region's biggest opportunity, with nearly half of the world's nuclear reactors under construction, according to the World Nuclear Association, while its extensive coal-fired fleet continues to create long-term demand for turbine-generator inspections, modernization, and lifecycle services.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stream-turbine-aftermarket-market

Major Players in the Steam Turbine Aftermarket Market

Key Company Profile

General Electric (GE)

Siemens A.G.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Shanghai Electric

Doosan Skoda Power

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation (TAES)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery Co., Ltd. (HHI-TMC)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

Everllence

Ansaldo Energia

Other Company Profiles

Dongfang Electric Corporation

JSC Atomenergomash (AEM)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

WEG

Triveni Turbine

Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery

Hangzhou Turbine

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Power Machines

MAPNA Group

Shandong Qingneng Steam Turbine

Ural Turbine Works

Turbimaq

Ukrainian Energy Machines

Baker Hughes

Ebara Elliott Energy

Chola Turbo Machinery

M+M Turbinen-Technik

TurboTech Precision Engineering

EthosEnergy

Arani Power Systems

Turtle Turbines

NG Metalurgica S.A.

Fincantieri

Harbin Turbine Company Limited

NCON Turbo Tech

Trillium Flow Technologies

Chart Industries

De Pretto Industrie S.R.L.

Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis (MD&A)

Sulzer Ltd

Bilfinger

Allied Power Group

Goltens

Power Services Group

Reliable Turbine Services

Shin Nippon Machinery Co. Ltd.

The Steam Turbine Aftermarkets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By

Offering Type: Spare Parts & Consumables, Maintenance & Repair Services, Upgrades & Retrofits, Digital Solutions, and Others Fuel Type: Coal, Gas, Nuclear, and Others End-Use Industry: Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Industrial Manufacturing, District Heating & Cooling, Mining & Metal Processing, Marine, and Others Capacity: Large Turbines (>300 MW), Medium Turbines (151–300 MW), and Small Turbines (≤150 MW) Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the global steam turbine aftermarkets market?

How big is the global steam turbine aftermarket market?

Which region dominates the global steam turbine aftermarket market?

What are the key trends in the global steam turbine aftermarkets market?

Who are the major players in the global steam turbine aftermarkets market?

Some of Ours Top Selling Market Reports

Global Steam Turbine Market Research Report 2025-2030

Industrial UPS Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Global Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Call: +1 312-680-2940

Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence