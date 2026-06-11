Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Enabling Growth in Times of Transformation

Global growth advisory firm marks six and a half decades of helping organizations navigate disruption and seize the opportunities of the Intelligence Revolution

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth company, is celebrating its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades of helping organizations around the world identify, evaluate, and prioritize growth opportunities amid periods of profound industry transformation.

Since its founding in 1961, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with businesses, governments, investors, and industry stakeholders across sectors and geographies to navigate disruption, anticipate market shifts, identify innovative growth opportunities, and develop transformational growth strategies.

Over the years, the company has supported clients in understanding and navigating through the forces transforming industries, from emerging technologies and innovative business models to evolving customer needs and expanding global markets.

"While industries, technologies, and business environments have changed dramatically over the past 65 years, our core mission has remained remarkably consistent: helping clients understand change, identify emerging opportunities, and build strategies for long-term growth," said David Frigstad, Chairman & CEO of Frost & Sullivan.

"Today, as the Intelligence Revolution reshapes every sector, our role is to help organizations act with confidence and turn disruption into opportunity."

What began as a pioneering growth consulting firm has evolved into a global organization serving clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare, mobility, information and communication technologies, energy, security, sustainability, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, chemicals, and financial services.

Throughout its history, Frost & Sullivan has built its reputation on a combination of rigorous research and analytics, visionary thinking and leadership, market and industry expertise, as well as actionable recommendations and strategies designed to help organizations achieve transformational growth. The company's proprietary methodologies and frameworks have enabled clients to anticipate change, accelerate innovation, and strengthen their competitive position in rapidly evolving markets.

As Frost & Sullivan reflects on its legacy, the company is also focused on the opportunities and challenges ahead. The emergence of artificial intelligence and the "Intelligence Revolution" is transforming industries, business processes, customer engagement models, and competitive dynamics at an unprecedented pace. Organizations today face greater complexity, uncertainty, and opportunity than ever before, creating a heightened need to understand the coming transformation and accelerated implementation of the innovative growth opportunities.

To help clients navigate this new era, Frost & Sullivan continues to evolve alongside the markets it serves. Building on its proprietary Growth Pipeline™ methodology and decades of industry expertise, the company is introducing its new AI-native SaaS platform, the Transformation Engine™, designed to help CEOs and leadership teams navigate the Intelligence Revolution through a prioritized Growth Pipeline of opportunities.

Combining advanced analytics, AI-enabled insights, and Frost & Sullivan's proven transformational growth frameworks, the Transformation Engine™ empowers organizations to identify, evaluate, prioritize, and implement the growth opportunities that will drive customers to achieve transformational growth.

"Our clients are operating in an environment defined by constant change," added Frigstad. "The organizations that succeed will be those that embrace transformation proactively. We remain committed to helping our clients turn intelligence into action, prioritize growth opportunities, and transform disruption into sustainable growth."

As Frost & Sullivan celebrates this milestone anniversary, the company recognizes the trust and partnership of its clients, the contributions of its colleagues past and present, and the global ecosystem of innovators, leaders, and organizations that have been part of its journey.

With 65 years of experience helping clients navigate transformation, Frost & Sullivan remains focused on its purpose: empowering organizations to achieve sustainable growth and succeed in an increasingly dynamic world.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service along with Transformation Engine™ provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational growth strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 65 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and implement transformational growth strategies.

Is your organization ready to navigate the Intelligence Revolution and turn disruption into growth? Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog™ with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com