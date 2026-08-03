Automechanika and Frost & Sullivan Strengthen Global Partnership to Drive Automotive Aftermarket Growth and Innovation

Renewed collaboration will deliver exclusive market intelligence, thought leadership, and actionable growth opportunities to help the global automotive aftermarket navigate its next era of transformation

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Messe Frankfurt and Frost & Sullivan have renewed their strategic global partnership for Automechanika 2026, reinforcing their shared commitment to providing the international automotive aftermarket with forward-looking market intelligence, thought leadership, and strategic insights during a period of profound industry transformation.

Building on the success of their collaboration over the past two years, Frost & Sullivan will once again serve as an official Knowledge Partner across the Automechanika portfolio, delivering exclusive research, keynote presentations, executive briefings, media engagement, and strategic analysis at flagship events around the world.

The renewed partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the global automotive aftermarket. Frost & Sullivan forecasts the sector will grow by 5.8% in 2026, driven by ageing vehicle fleets, expanding opportunities across emerging markets, and the continued digitalisation of the aftermarket value chain.

Frost & Sullivan's experts also point to a broader structural transformation, as artificial intelligence, connected diagnostics, data-driven service models, and digital commerce reshape how vehicles are serviced and maintained. Meanwhile, the growing parc of electrified vehicles is opening new avenues for innovation and growth across the independent aftermarket, creating fresh opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, workshops, and service providers.

"Automechanika has established itself as one of the world's foremost platforms for bringing together the global automotive aftermarket ecosystem," said Kamal Shah, Associate Partner & Head of DACH Region at Frost & Sullivan. "Our continued partnership enables us to share timely market intelligence and strategic perspectives that help industry leaders navigate economic uncertainty, technological disruption, evolving customer expectations, and the transition toward increasingly connected, electrified, and software-defined vehicles."

As part of the collaboration, Frost & Sullivan's global network of automotive experts will present exclusive market forecasts and strategic analyses throughout the global Automechanika event portfolio, helping attendees understand the implications of macroeconomic developments, supply chain shifts, AI adoption, sustainability initiatives, digital commerce, and evolving aftermarket business models.

"At Automechanika, our objective has always been to create a platform where business, innovation, and knowledge converge," said Michael Johannes, Vice President Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt. "Frost & Sullivan's global research capabilities continue to provide our exhibitors and visitors with valuable context around the trends shaping the future of mobility and the automotive aftermarket. We are delighted to extend this successful collaboration."

As a Global Knowledge Partner, Frost & Sullivan is proud to continue contributing its market intelligence and thought leadership across Automechanika's portfolio of international trade fairs spanning four continents, helping industry stakeholders anticipate emerging trends, uncover new growth opportunities, and drive innovation throughout the global automotive aftermarket.

Frost & Sullivan is offering members of the Automechanika community a 20% discount on the list price of all Mobility Growth Opportunity Analytics on the company's Online Store.

About Frost & Sullivan

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Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Tel.: +44 (0)20 331 01228

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About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were about € 766 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events.

Messe Frankfurt develops new business models based on its digital expertise. Its range of services encompasses venue rental as well as exhibition stand construction, marketing services, staffing services, and catering.

Sustainability is a central pillar of the company's strategy. Maintaining a balance between environmental and economic responsibility, social responsibility, and diversity lies at the heart of its approach.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

Contact:

Dr. Ann-Katrin Klusak

Tel.: +49 69 75 75-5621

ann-katrin.klusak@messefrankfurt.com