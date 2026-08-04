Frost & Sullivan: AVOXI has been granted the 2026 Global Enterprise Voice Trust Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Trusted Enterprise Voice Communications

This company is recognized for delivering AI-driven enterprise voice communications that strengthen customer ownership through trusted, reliable, and transparent global voice experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week we are proud to congratulate AVOXI as a recipient of the 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the enterprise voice trust industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, customer ownership, and operational excellence. This recognition highlights AVOXI's consistent leadership in delivering measurable business outcomes, strengthening its market position, and enabling trusted enterprise voice communications across global markets.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on strengthening outbound and inbound communications while enhancing the customer service experience, AVOXI continues to redefine enterprise voice trust through an integrated, software-driven approach. Its strategic investments in AI-driven optimization, voice infrastructure, and proactive service enable multi-national enterprises to operate confidently across more than 160 countries.

Its unified AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform combines voice infrastructure, integrations, analytics, monitoring, and automation into a single global software platform. By bringing together inbound stability, outbound trust, caller identity management, and AI-driven optimization, AVOXI enables enterprises to improve operational efficiency, increase answer rates, simplify vendor management, and deliver reliable voice experiences at global scale.

According to Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan: "Rather than treating trust as a standalone feature, AVOXI integrates inbound voice stability, outbound caller identity, reputation management, and AI-driven analytics into the unified AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform. This integrated approach enables enterprises to actively manage how they are perceived across global voice networks, ensuring that both inbound and outbound communications are reliable, recognizable, and trusted."

Through proactive monitoring, automation, and transparent management tools, AVOXI shifts enterprise voice operations from reactive support to proactive optimization. Its scalable platform evolves alongside customers' changing global communications requirements, empowering organizations to manage voice identity, performance, and trust while simplifying deployment and reducing operational complexity.

AVOXI has established a differentiated approach to enterprise voice trust. Its customer-first strategy, continuous innovation, and focus on measurable business outcomes are shaping the future of the enterprise voice trust industry while delivering lasting value to organizations worldwide. "Voice has long been one of the most important touchpoints in the customer experience, yet many enterprises are just beginning to understand how software can optimize the channel. Enterprises shouldn't have to wonder whether customers will recognize their calls, trust their identity or receive a consistent experience around the world. We're honored that Frost & Sullivan recognized our commitment to helping organizations build trusted voice communications that strengthen every customer interaction," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO at AVOXI.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, business performance, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Ashley Shreve

E: Ashley.Weinkauf@frost.com

About AVOXI

AVOXI delivers international cloud voice software solutions for contact centers and other mission-critical enterprise communications. AVOXI's software platform leads the industry in proactive automation, intelligence and analytics, featuring 40+ integrations with CX and AI applications, to provide unmatched global voice service and virtual numbers in 160+ countries. Multinational enterprises orchestrate voice through AVOXI's platform to unlock enhanced customer experiences and streamline IT operations.