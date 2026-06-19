Fear of Eye Treatment Leaving Thousands at Risk of Sight Loss, Specsavers Reveals

Alison Hammond has teamed up with Specsavers to uncover the reality of sight-threatening eye conditions affecting millions of Brits – highlighting the importance of regular eye tests for early detection.

New research reveals thousands are delaying or avoiding treatment for conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and AMD, due to 'eye anxiety' – the fear of having procedures on their eyes.

One in three of those with a progressive eye condition have delayed treatment and of those who delayed, one in 10 lost their eyesight completely.

Alison Hammond returns to Specsavers as 'The Recruit' in a new mini-series. The series follows patients from diagnosis to recovery. Its aim is to address fears associated with eye condition treatment.

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Specsavers research reveals that 73% of adults feel most anxious about eye treatment, more than any other body part.[1] The condition, termed 'eye anxiety,' is widespread across England. It can lead to delayed care for serious eye conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular (AMD).

Alison Hammond heads behind the scenes as the Specsavers Recruit to learn more about how sight-threatening conditions like glaucoma, AMD and cataracts are detected and treated. Alison shadows Specsavers optometrist Preet, seeing how routine eye tests at Specsavers can detect serious eye conditions – followed by visiting a Newmedica eye clinic to see what modern treatment really looks like. Speed Speed Alison shadowed the team at Specsavers Meeting delighted patients at Newmedica

The Specsavers commissioned survey of 2,000 adults in England found that 33% have been diagnosed with a serious eye condition, including glaucoma, cataracts, or AMD. Of those diagnosed, 31% delayed or postponed treatment.[2] Over half of those who delayed (55%) waited four months or longer. Around 11% have still not sought any treatment.

Delaying treatment carries serious consequences. Around 12% of those surveyed who postponed care lost their eyesight completely. Two million people in the UK currently live with sight loss.[3] More than half are blind or partially sighted due to an irreversible condition, such as AMD or glaucoma. Early treatment is vital.

Routine eye tests are critical for early detection of glaucoma, cataracts, and AMD. Specsavers optometrists receive ongoing professional development and training from ophthalmology providers including Newmedica. Newmedica is part of the Specsavers family.

When further treatment is required, patients have the choice to seek treatment or surgical intervention at specialist eye clinics - including Newmedica.

In the new three-part mini-series, Alison returns to Specsavers as 'The Recruit.' She shadowed Preet Bhara, optometry director at Specsavers Canley, observing how routine eye tests detect sight-threatening conditions. She then visited Newmedica Birmingham to witness modern eye treatment firsthand. Patients shared the impact of sight-saving procedures on their lives.

This is a topic close to Alison's heart. As someone who has a family history of glaucoma, Alison is on a mission to replace fear with understanding, by witnessing first-hand the compassion and clinical rigour that goes into every consultation and procedure.

Alison comments, "Meeting people who were genuinely anxious about their eye surgery or treatment really stayed with me. I completely understand it, especially as someone with a family history of glaucoma – your eyes are so precious, so fear can take over when they're involved.

"But after spending time with the teams at Specsavers and Newmedica and then seeing those same patients after their procedures, the difference was incredible. Seeing their relief, and how much their confidence came back – that was genuinely emotional. It showed me just how life-changing the right care can be."

The research from Specsavers reveals the specific fears driving treatment delays.[4] Of those who delayed, 34% feared something would go wrong during surgery. A further 21% postponed as they did not understand what treatment would involve. Among those who completed treatment,[5] 60% said they should have sought care sooner. Nearly 73% reported improved emotional wellbeing after treatment.

Preet Bhara, Specsavers Canley optometry director, explains, "Cataracts, glaucoma and AMD are among the leading causes of vision loss in the UK, collectively affecting millions of people. While these conditions can often be picked up during a routine eye test, research shows that a whopping 19 million people are failing to keep up with them[6].

"At Specsavers, our expert optometrists are trained to deliver comprehensive eye checks that can help to detect early signs of serious eye conditions. We recommend getting your eyes checked every two years – as catching these conditions early can often be the difference between preserving someone's eyesight and losing it."

Ash Sharma, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Newmedica Birmingham, adds, "By the time patients reach us for treatment, many are understandably anxious about the procedure and the results. However, modern eye procedures are highly advanced, quick, and deliver excellent outcomes for the majority of people. Part of our role is helping patients feel informed and reassured, so they feel confident seeking treatment sooner. Improving vision can have a profound impact on overall quality of life."

Charles, AMD patient, says, "I'll admit, when I was first told I needed injections in my eye to treat my AMD, I was petrified. But the team at Newmedica put me at ease completely – after my first two injections, the blur affecting the vision in my left eye has already noticeably decreased. This improvement in my vision has made such a positive impact, allowing me to continue living a full and independent life. I'm incredibly grateful I was seen so quickly."

Delayed eye tests and treatment can cause sight loss. Specsavers and Newmedica together support over 500,000 patients every year, from detection through to treatment.[7]

For more information about the campaign and to watch the exclusive mini-series, visit Specsavers' YouTube Channel.

Notes to Editors

All statistics unless otherwise stated are from a survey carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Specsavers among 2,000 adults in England in April 2026. Survey sample size was 2,000 adults, with 1,111 people aged 50+.

Of the full sample:

666 people were diagnosed with cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration

303 people have received treatment for said serious eye condition

178 have delayed or postponed when told they required treatment

About The Recruit Film

Featuring in the film are customers Charles, Elfyn, and Margaret, all based in the Birmingham area. Case study stories available, on request.

Interviews with Preet Bhara, Optometry Director of Specsavers Canley, and Ash Sharma, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Newmedica Birmingham, can also be arranged.

References

[1] This online survey of 2,000 English Adults (with at least 1,000 aged 50+) was commissioned on behalf of Specsavers and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 17/04/2026 and 23/04/2026. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council. Of the full sample, 666 people were diagnosed with cataracts, glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

[2] 178 out of the 666 diagnosed with a serious eye condition have delayed or postponed treatment.

[3] RNIB (2023). Key information and statistics on sight loss in the UK. Retrieved 20th March 2023.

[4] Of those who were diagnosed with a serious eye condition and told they required treatment, 178 reported that they delayed or postponed treatment.

[5] Of the 2,000 sampled and 666 diagnosed with a serious eye condition, 303 reported that they have completed treatment.

[6] Association of Optometrists. 2023.

[7] Calculated from internal Specsavers and Newmedica data between March 2023–February 2026.