Bivial AG Introduces a Fully Digital Share Capital Account for Faster Account Opening in Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss fintech company Bivial AG is pleased to announce the launch of its Share Capital Accounts, a digital-first financial solution designed to eliminate the bureaucratic bottlenecks of starting a business in Switzerland.

To register a new company (GmbH, Sàrl, Sagl, Scrl, SA, SA, SA or AG) in Switzerland, founders must deposit their paid-in share capital into a blocked capital contribution account before registration in the Commercial Register. Confirmation of the deposit forms part of the documentation required to complete the incorporation process. Historically, this step has been plagued by manual reviews, physical paperwork, and frustrating delays.

By fully automating the onboarding, funding, and documentation process, Bivial reduces a traditionally slow, paper-heavy chore into a swift, integrated digital milestone. Founders and their advisers can complete the required steps online, monitor the receipt of shareholder contributions and obtain the documentation required for submission to the notary.

Completely Digital: The application, submission of documentation and communication are completed online, without branch visits or paper-based correspondence.

The application, submission of documentation and communication are completed online, without branch visits or paper-based correspondence. Transparent Funding Status: Founders and their advisers can monitor individual shareholder contributions and the overall funding progress through a single digital interface.

Founders and their advisers can monitor individual shareholder contributions and the overall funding progress through a single digital interface. Digital Capital Contribution Confirmation: Once the full capital amount has been received and verified, Bivial issues a digital capital contribution confirmation for submission to the notary.

"Entrepreneurs should be able to focus on building their businesses rather than coordinating paperwork between multiple parties," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial AG. "Our share capital account brings the key stages of the capital contribution process into one clear digital journey, helping founders and their advisers move from incorporation to operation more efficiently."

Bivial's distribution strategy focuses on integrating the share capital account into the digital workflows of company-formation platforms, fiduciaries, corporate service providers and other professional advisers.

Through these integrations, eligible founders can initiate the account-opening process at the appropriate stage of their incorporation journey, reducing the need to move between separate systems and service providers.

The Bivial Share Capital Accounts are available for eligible Swiss GmbH and AG incorporations. Account opening and processing remain subject to the successful completion of applicable due-diligence requirements and the submission of complete documentation.

For more details, email sales@bivial.com or visit the Bivial website.

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss Accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

Contact

marketing@bivial.ch

+ 41 41 552 0093