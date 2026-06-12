Bedsure Brings Summer Sleep Solutions to Amazon Prime Day UK

Save on cooling bedding and everyday comfort essentials from 23–26 June.

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand trusted by millions of customers worldwide, is bringing a selection of cooling and comfort-focused bedding essentials to Amazon Prime Day UK, offering savings from 23–26 June.

With warmer weather making restful sleep more challenging, Bedsure's Prime Day collection features lightweight, breathable bedding designed to help sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer.

Bedsure Best Prime Day Deals

Featured Amazon Prime Day offerings include:

Bedsure Cooling Blanket – up to 15% off – A lightweight blanket with instant cool-touch fabric and breathable construction for comfortable summer sleep.

Bedsure Cooling Comforter – up to 20% off – This Amazon's Choice cooling duvet features dual-sided cool-touch fabric, moisture-wicking performance and OEKO-TEX-certified materials.

Bedsure Rayon Derived from Bamboo Duvet Cover Set – up to 20% off – Made from 100% rayon derived from bamboo, this Amazon's Choice set offers breathable, cool-to-the-touch comfort for warmer nights.

Bedsure 100% Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket – up to 20% off – A lightweight four-layer muslin throw crafted from 100% cotton for breathable comfort and versatile summer layering.

Bedsure GentleSoft™ Fleece Throw Blanket – up to 33% off – An ultra-soft fleece throw that combines lightweight warmth with cosy everyday comfort.

Prime Day offers will be available from 23–26 June through the Bedsure Amazon UK store, while stocks last.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, "Get Cozy" is more than just a slogan—it is at the core of everything we do. We believe cozy is not only a sensation felt through touch, but a series of everyday experiences that enhance the comfort and beauty of home. Rooted in nearly five decades of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure continues to innovate through continuous improvement, verifiable quality standards, and durable product design—making high-quality cozy living more accessible. We are committed to delivering products that go beyond expectations, improving everyday living experiences, and helping every home truly Get Cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website at bedsurehome.co.uk or the Bedsure Amazon UK Store. Follow @bedsurehome on social media for the latest updates.

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