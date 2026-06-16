Antigravity Elevates Summer Adventures on Prime Day, Offering Up to 25% Off on A1 and Other Exclusive Deals

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced its biggest sale of the year is happening this Prime Day. Starting June 23, A1 — the world's first 8K 360 drone, co-engineered with Insta360 — will be available for up to 25% off on Amazon and Antigravity's official website. A1 accessories will also be offered at 20% off. In addition to savings on the award-winning drone, customers who sign up on the teaser page by June 23 and purchase an A1 bundle during the sale will receive a free 65W GaN Fast Charger, Flight Battery, or High-Capacity Flight Battery, depending on the region and bundle purchased.

As the weather warms and adventure calls, A1 is the ideal drone for capturing unforgettable vacation memories. From beach days to mountain getaways, its intuitive "point-to-fly" controls make flying easy and enjoyable for users of all ages, while the premium Vision Goggles transform flights into immersive aerial adventures. With a low-latency 2.5K display, the goggles put users in the pilot's seat, delivering breathtaking views that let them experience every destination from an entirely new perspective.

A1's 8K 360 drone camera captures every angle in exceptional detail, enabling a simplified "fly first, frame later" workflow that makes creating share-worthy clips easier than ever. Auto Edit has also been updated to better understand the user's creative vision, adding cinematic angles and effects to produce polished travel edits with a single tap. The High-Capacity Flight Battery* delivers up to 39 minutes of flight time, so users can capture more footage with fewer interruptions.

Those looking for a change of scenery will find that A1 is built to explore with a compact, foldable design that slips easily into vacation plans. At just 249g, it stays below the key 250g regulatory threshold used in many countries, so travelers face fewer restrictions on arrival.

*When using a High-Capacity Flight Battery, A1's takeoff weight exceeds 249g. Please follow all local regulations.

About Antigravity

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones with immersive flight and intuitive controls. The company released the world's first 8K 360 drone, Antigravity A1, in late 2025 as the first step in its mission to inspire a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers.