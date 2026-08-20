Zylox-Tonbridge Delivers Strong First-Half 2026 Results as International Revenue Surges 349%

Revenue rose 31.1% to RMB 632 million, while net profit increased 47.8% to RMB 179 million

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190, "Zylox-Tonbridge" or the "Company") today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

In the first half of 2026, revenue increased 31.1% year over year to RMB 632 million, while net profit rose 47.8% to RMB 179 million. Gross profit margin and net profit margin were 73.4% and 28.3%, respectively. Both improved year over year, reflecting the Company's stronger profitability.

During the reporting period, Zylox-Tonbridge's domestic business maintained steady growth and continued to gain market share, while international revenue increased 349.3% year over year to RMB 70.64 million, accounting for 11.2% of total revenue.

In April, the Company completed the acquisition of a 60% equity interest in optimed, a German medical technology company, strengthening its R&D, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities in Europe. The rapid integration of the two companies' market access and commercial resources has supported the commercialization of Zylox-Tonbridge's products across 70 countries and regions, as well as the establishment of direct sales networks in Germany, France and Austria.

International Business Growth Accelerates

Zylox-Tonbridge's products are now commercialized in 70 countries and regions, while its distribution network covers more than 135 countries and regions. EMEA accounted for 76% of international revenue, making it a key pillar of the Company's global business.

During the period, Zylox-Tonbridge and optimed combined their sales and marketing teams into a unified global organization and deepened collaboration in supply-chain management, stent-manufacturing automation and phased logistics planning. This brings together optimed's precision-engineering expertise with Zylox-Tonbridge's operational and supply-chain capabilities.

In Europe, the Company accelerated channel integration, strengthened local commercialization and expanded direct sales. It now reaches more than 80% of group purchasing organizations in Germany and France. The Company also integrated channel resources and advanced dual-brand expansion across multiple European markets. In July 2026, it secured its first direct sales orders in Germany and France, further advancing local operations.

Across Latin America and Asia-Pacific, the Company continued to strengthen its channel network and made further progress in clinical adoption. Key products, including the Zynlastic™ Peripheral Venous Stent System and ZYLOX Unicorn™ Vascular Closure System, were used for the first time in clinical procedures in markets including Brazil and South Korea.

Core Products Sustain Growth as Innovation Pipeline Advances

During the first half of 2026, Zylox-Tonbridge received NMPA approval for 11 additional products in China, further expanding its portfolio of neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventional medical devices. Supported by its expanded portfolio and strong performance in volume-based procurement tenders and renewals, the Company's domestic business maintained steady growth.

In neurovascular intervention, key established products, including the Kylin™ Flow Diverter and SilverSnake™ Intracranial Intermediate Catheter Series, delivered substantial revenue growth during the reporting period. The Falco™ Embolization Assist Stent, approved in 2025, began contributing revenue. The Company also advanced the development of its Intracranial OCT System, Liquid Embolic System and Self-expandable Aneurysm Embolization Device.

In peripheral vascular intervention, Zylox-Tonbridge further developed its hemodialysis access maintenance portfolio, including the ZYLOX KINGKONG™ Peripheral High-Pressure Balloon Catheter, ZYLOX Transformer™ Peripheral Scoring Catheter and ZENFLOW™ Pufferfish Scoring Balloon Catheter. It also advanced the ZYLOX Torpedon™ Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System for complex calcified lesions in the lower extremity arteries.

To date, 10 Zylox-Tonbridge products have been accepted into the NMPA's Special Review Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices. Additions since 2025 include the Self-expandable Aneurysm Embolization Device and ZYLOX Orca™ Balloon Expandable Covered Stent, which are expected to further differentiate the Company's portfolio and strengthen its competitive position.

Looking forward, Zylox-Tonbridge will continue to pursue innovation and global expansion, strengthen collaboration across R&D, manufacturing and commercialization, and provide physicians and patients worldwide with a broader range of high-quality, affordable products and solutions.