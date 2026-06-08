Zylox-Tonbridge Recognized as Most Honored Company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

HANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190; "Zylox-Tonbridge" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-listed medical technology company focused on neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventional products and solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a Most Honored Company in Extel's 16th Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Survey.

Zylox-Tonbridge Named Most Honored Company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

The recognition reflects the international investment community's confidence in the Company's management capabilities, governance standards, disclosure transparency and investor communication quality, as well as its long-term commitment to sound governance and steady development.

In this survey, Zylox-Tonbridge was also recognized across multiple categories in the Healthcare Equipment & Services sector, including Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Program, Best IR Team and Best IR Professional.

Extel, formerly Institutional Investor Research, is an independent research and rankings provider widely followed by the global capital markets. Its Asia Executive Team rankings are based on votes from global investors, portfolio managers and analysts, with a focus on listed companies' management teams, investor relations, corporate governance, ESG performance and boards. According to Extel, the 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey attracted participation from 5,581 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,249 voter firms, covering 2,520 companies and 2,728 individuals across 23 sectors.

"We are honored to receive recognition from Extel, as well as international investors and analysts," said Dr. Jonathon Zhao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zylox-Tonbridge. "This honor reflects the capital market's recognition of our corporate governance standards and management team. It also encourages us to remain focused on long-term value creation and to continuously enhance our investor relations management. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our innovation-driven and international development strategies, advance product development, commercialization capabilities and global market expansion, and bring more high-quality and accessible innovative solutions to patients worldwide, while continuing to enhance the Company's long-term value."

About Zylox-Tonbridge

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190) is a medical technology company dedicated to the innovative research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical devices in the field of vascular intervention. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, the Company adheres to the brand philosophy of "Innovation for Quality Life" and is committed to providing high-quality, accessible medical devices and services.

For more information, please visit https://www.zyloxtb.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995943/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995942/6005206/ZYLOX_TONBRIDGE_Logo.jpg