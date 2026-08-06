You've Seen the LEPAS L8. Now See the First Sketch Behind Leopard Aesthetics.

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It was never a car.

The first drawing was an animal, crouched rather than running — held in the half-second before it moves, when everything is loaded and nothing has yet happened. Every line that reached the showroom came afterwards, and came from that.

LEPAS Designer's Sketch Notes

LEPAS, the premium new energy brand of Chery, has today published the working notes of its design team. The brand's design language was presented publicly in Milan in April; the vehicles are now reaching markets. What has not been released until now is where the shape came from.

The notes are unusually candid about what the discipline forbids. Elegance, the designers write, is not added to a car. It is whatever survives after things are taken away. Each additional crease, vent and screen had to be argued for, and most were not.

The specifics are documented. The daytime running lights take their V-shape from the animal's gaze rather than from any automotive precedent. The grille was developed by a designer trained in jewellery-making. The shoulder line was refined through wind-tunnel rounds until it stopped generating noise — a line drawn, finally, by air.

The team is direct about why it looked outside the industry at all.

"Established brands solve this by quoting themselves," the notes state. "A house style, a family face, a silhouette carried from one decade into the next — and we call that heritage. A first car has no earlier car to quote. We regarded that as an advantage. It obliged us to find a source that no one else in this industry owns."

They add: "There are only so many ways to make a tall vehicle look fast by borrowing from a low one. We were not interested in that problem."

The published material includes the original sketches, the clay-model stages, and three complete proposals the team abandoned before arriving at the final surface.

Accredited journalists may request the full designers' notes, high-resolution sketch material and interview access with the design team at the contact below.