Yotta Data Services Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indian Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Sovereign AI Infrastructure

The company is being recognized for enabling secure, scalable, and AI-ready cloud environments that support India's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem and AI innovation landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Yotta Data Services has received the 2026 Indian Company of the Year Recognition in the AI infrastructure industry for its outstanding achievements in sovereign cloud infrastructure, AI-ready compute environments, and customer-centric innovation. This recognition highlights Yotta Data Services' leadership in enabling secure, compliant, and high-performance AI infrastructure that supports India's evolving digital transformation and artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Yotta Data Services excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with emerging market requirements while executing them with efficiency, scale, and operational discipline. "Yotta has emerged as a cornerstone of India's sovereign AI ecosystem by closing critical infrastructure gaps with purpose-built, AI-ready data centers that deliver security, performance, and regulatory alignment at scale," said Harsh Singh, Associate at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on sovereign AI infrastructure, localized cloud ecosystems, and regional expansion, Yotta Data Services has positioned itself as a foundational force supporting India's AI ambitions. Under the leadership of co-founder, MD and CEO Sunil Gupta, the company continues to strengthen India's role in the global AI landscape by building infrastructure designed to meet domestic and regional AI compute requirements. Its strategic investments in hyperscale data centers, sovereign cloud capabilities, and AI-focused platforms have enabled the company to scale effectively while addressing demand for compliant and secure AI infrastructure.

Innovation remains central to Yotta Data Services' approach. Its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio, including Shakti Cloud (GPU infrastructure at scale) and Shakti Studio (AI Token factory), addresses the need for scalable GPU-enabled cloud platforms and sovereign AI development environments. Built on NVIDIA-certified hardware stacks, high-speed InfiniBand networks, and advanced AI software frameworks, the company's platforms simplify AI deployment and accelerate model training, inference, and enterprise AI adoption. Yotta currently has 1,024 L40s and 8,192 H100 GPUs live at its NM1 Data Center in Navi Mumbai, and plans to scale to more than 80,000 next-generation GPUs by FY27–28, including B200 and B300 GPUs.

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition is a testament to Yotta's mission of building the foundational infrastructure that will power India's AI future. As AI reshapes economies and societies, we are focused on creating sovereign, world-class AI cloud platforms that give India greater technological self-reliance, global competitiveness, and the ability to innovate at scale. This honour belongs to our customers, partners, and teams who share our vision of positioning India among the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure hubs." said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services.

Yotta Data Services' commitment to operational excellence strengthens its position in the market. Its Tier IV-certified Navi Mumbai facility and large-scale Greater Noida data center campus have been purpose-built to support dense AI workloads with high power efficiency, scalability, and low-latency performance. Yotta is set to deploy 30000 NVIDIA Blackwell B300 Ultra GPUs at its 60 MW D2 data center at Greater Noida hyperscale campus, which is scalable to 250 MW, and 36000 GB300/ Vera Rubin GPUs at its 75 MW NM2 data centre at Navi Mumbai hyperscale campus which is scalable to 2 GW. The company's locally governed infrastructure model enables organizations to maintain data residency in India while ensuring predictable pricing and reduced dependence on international hyperscalers. By operating its own substations, integrating renewable energy sources, and implementing closed-loop cooling systems, Yotta continues to demonstrate a future-focused approach to sustainable AI infrastructure.

The company's customer-first philosophy has also played a pivotal role in its market leadership. Organizations across government and enterprise sectors rely on Yotta's sovereign AI infrastructure to support mission-critical deployments and advanced AI workloads. The company's ability to execute seamless migrations, maintain high service availability, and provide responsive 24x7 support has strengthened customer trust and reinforced its reputation for reliability in complex deployment environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Yotta Data Services for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, infrastructure innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's focus on sovereign cloud services, AI infrastructure scalability, and customer enablement is shaping the future of the AI infrastructure industry in India while supporting the country's long-term digital sovereignty objectives.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning, customer impact, and market leadership. The recognition honors organizations that are reshaping industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Yotta Data Services

Yotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, connectivity, media technology, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. The company operates cloud regions across its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).

Its homegrown, open-source-based sovereign hyperscale cloud platform, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed with large government-owned cloud service providers through white-labelled and PPP models.

The company's AI platform delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, inference platforms, and GPU-powered Kubernetes clusters, along with access to advanced AI services from NVIDIA. Yotta currently operates over 10,000 GPUs at its NM1 data center and is on track to scale its AI compute capacity to more than 80,000 next-generation GPUs by FY27–28 across its Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida campuses, supporting enterprise and sovereign AI workloads. The company is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) in APAC to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud initiative and is among a select group of Reference Architecture Platform NCPs globally. Yotta holds multiple certifications, including RBI cybersecurity and localization compliance, ISO 27017, ISO 27701, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 3. For more information, visit http://www.yotta.com.

Contact:

Nikhil Pradhan

npradhan@yotta.com