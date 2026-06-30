xTool launches the O1 Omni Printer: the world's first all-in-one desktop printer capable of printing on virtually any material

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, the global leader in innovative digital fabrication technology, today opens worldwide pre-orders for its highly anticipated xTool O1 Omni Printer.

This exclusive pre-order phase ushers in an entirely new hardware category for the creative and production markets: the world's first true "Omni Printer".

Guided by the slogan «From Rigid to Fabric. Print It All», this new system completely redefines desktop printer production.

A new category: a single system to print on every surface

For years, creators have had to make do with fragmented workflows, buying multiple specialised machines, each dedicated to either rigid materials or textiles.

The xTool O1 Omni Printer puts an end to this constraint by creating an entirely new product category.

By natively combining UV, DTG (direct-to-garment), DTF (direct-to-film) and UV DTF technologies within a single desktop ecosystem, it eliminates the long-standing divide between rigid material customisation and textile printing.

This "print it all" capability is built on an innovative dual print head.

Users can choose between:

a dual UV configuration, enabling advanced multi-layer effects and faster production speeds;

configuration, enabling advanced multi-layer effects and faster production speeds; or a hybrid UV + Textile configuration, capable of working simultaneously on completely different materials.

The O1 can print on wood, acrylic, glass and metal, as well as customise garments directly or produce complex UV DTF transfers.

In practice, it can print on virtually any imaginable surface.

Intelligence-driven, industrial-grade performance

To bring industrial production performance into an easy-to-use desktop format, xTool has equipped the O1 with a suite of technologies combining hardware power, advanced software and intelligent safety features.

Pixel-Scan™ Vision System

Combining laser height measurement with a CIS scanning system, this technology guarantees optimal precision.

Its features include:

automatic, laser-guided focusing that detects the highest point of the object to ensure a perfect printing height and avoid any collision with the print heads;

distortion-free 1:1 scale CIS scanning, unlike traditional "fisheye" cameras;

high-definition close-range scans with no blind spots;

a template-free "Drop & Print" workflow.

Paired with the rotary module, the system also performs automatic 3D modelling for more than 90% of cylindrical tumblers on the market, giving a true-to-life preview of the design on the actual object.

A versatile dual-head architecture

Thanks to its scalable dual print head architecture, the O1 delivers up to twice the productivity of competing products in its category, with speeds of up to 17.2 square feet per hour.

Dual-Head UV Version

Its features include fast multi-layer printing, the use of soft or rigid white inks, and fluorescent (neon) inks that produce effects visible under black light.

UV + Fabric Version

This version is OEKO-TEX® certified and supports DTG and DTF workflows.

Prints withstand more than 50 washes with no noticeable colour loss.

The ecosystem also includes a wide range of accessories: a rotary module; a DTG tray; integration with a laminator.

The xTool Studio software ecosystem

xTool Studio software is powered by artificial intelligence.

Its features include a fully integrated workflow between laser cutting and UV printing, automatic recognition of the cut piece with no manual recalibration, and automatic print alignment.

The AI also instantly recognises irregular shapes to automatically fill patterns while avoiding openings (such as cutouts for camera lenses).

The software also includes a library of more than 2,000 textures for creating 3D textures up to 7mm deep, and a 3D lenticular effects generator visible to the naked eye.

Eco-friendly safety and automated maintenance: Designed for worry-free use, the O1 uses GREENGUARD-certified inks free of reproductive toxins, and a built-in air filtration system that effectively eliminates odours, even in a home workshop.

The SmartCycle™ 2.0 technology automates maintenance operations to prevent nozzle clogging.

It notably allows the printer to sit unused for up to 14 days, and still be ready to use immediately.

An ideal investment for businesses, designers and makers

The O1 Omni Printer is built on a simple idea:

A good idea should never be limited by a material, a product type or a machine.

By bringing industrial-grade performance within reach at the price of a high-end laptop, xTool offers a unique tool that meets the needs of three major user categories.

For small businesses:

significant expansion of marketable product ranges;

new high-margin revenue streams;

the ability to address multiple markets from a single digital design.

For designers:

faithful transformation of digital designs into high-quality physical products;

printing on rigid objects;

custom garments;

stickers;

premium packaging;

personalised gifts.

For makers:

new creative possibilities;

colour printing;

raised textures;

complete freedom of usable materials.

Three configurations available:

To meet varying production needs, xTool is launching three versions:

UV Edition : £1,399 on pre-order (RRP: £2,039 )

: on pre-order (RRP: ) Dual-Head UV Edition : £2,199 on pre-order (RRP: £2,699 )

: on pre-order (RRP: ) UV + Fabric Edition: £2,349 on pre-order (RRP: £2,949)

Pre-orders

The pre-order phase officially begins on 29 June.

The global commercial launch and balance payment are scheduled for mid-July.

To learn about pre-order benefits or reserve your unit, visit xTool's official website.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer technology brand specialising in turning digital ideas into physical reality.

The global leader in laser engraving and the fastest-growing company in the sector, xTool is building a complete ecosystem comprising laser creative tools, material printers, intuitive software, accessories and consumables.

Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn their ideas into tangible results that bring personal satisfaction, business success and a sense of accomplishment. Discover more at uk.xtool.com

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