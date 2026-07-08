Xojo 2026 Release 2 Brings Smarter AI, Faster Web Performance, and Expanded Support Across All Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—today announced the immediate availability of Xojo 2026 Release 2. This release focuses on accelerating development with improved AI-assisted capabilities, expanded Desktop controls, boosted web framework performance, SEO-ready web pages, and extended mobile support.

This release introduces a new DesktopScrollableArea control. Additionally, the DesktopToolbar now supports different toolbar styles and symbol-based button icons, allowing users to specify a semicolon-separated list of symbol names. For web developers, there are major behind-the-scenes improvements that boost performance from 8-9k to over 13k requests per second. WebGraphics gains DrawPath and FillPath methods for cross-target parity, and WebImageViewer eliminates flicker on updates. WebPage.Show in HandleURL is now opt-in through a WebSessionContext, enabling explicit SEO support. On mobile, iOS gains MobileMenuItem and MobilePopupMenu, while Android gains XMLDocument and MobileMenuItem support. MobilePopupMenu and MobileSwitch adopt modern Material styling for a refreshed cross-platform experience.

The release also expands copy-and-paste capabilities for your Xojo code. Whether users are working with LLM AI chats or writing a blog post, sharing Xojo code is significantly easier with the ability to copy entire project items from Xojo as text, plus the ability to paste multiple members at once, including properties. Jade, Xojo's AI assistant, now works with OpenAI, OpenRouter, and local LLMs. When used with Anthropic Claude or OpenAI, Jade can now request project context, including source code and compile errors.

"With Release 2, we've pushed hard on two fronts: making AI assistance more capable and more flexible, and delivering real, tangible improvements across every platform we support," said Geoff Perlman, Founder and CEO of Xojo, Inc. "Jade's ability to work with multiple AI providers, including local LLMs, and to pull in project context like source code and compile errors is excellent for productivity. Combined with major web performance gains, new Desktop controls, and expanded mobile APIs for both iOS and Android, this release truly has something for every Xojo user."

New Features and Updates:

New DesktopScrollableArea control

DesktopToolbar now supports different toolbar styles and symbol-based button icons

Jade now works with OpenAI, OpenRouter, and local LLMs; when used with Anthropic Claude or OpenAI, it can request project context including source code and compile errors

New AI panel in Settings

Improved copy-and-paste support for code items (properties, methods, etc.) into and out of Xojo

Added WebGraphics.DrawPath and FillPath methods and WebTextField/Area.Format property

Web applications now comply with more SEO requirements

DatabaseConnections in web projects can now be instantiated per session

Improved macOS console app code signing

Improved macOS app debugging, with support for Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime, Entitlements, and applied Provisioning Profiles

DesktopHTMLViewer now uses WebView2 when building for WinUI

iOS: New MobileMenuItem and MobilePopupMenu

Android: XMLDocument, MobileMenuItem support; MobilePopupMenu, MobileSwitch now use modern Material styling

New Code Editor page guide

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2026 Release 2 at xojo.com/download.

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $499 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $999, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit store.xojo.com for details.