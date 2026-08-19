Wultra Named the Only Sample Vendor for Post-Quantum Authentication in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ -- Two Years Running

Recognition comes as Europe moves from post-quantum planning to implementation, and as banks face growing pressure to modernize their authentication infrastructure.

PRAGUE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wultra, a European provider of post-quantum authentication and digital identity solutions for financial institutions, has been listed as the only Sample Vendor for Post-Quantum Authentication in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2026. It's Wultra's second consecutive year mention in the category.

Preparations for the post-quantum transition are accelerating across Europe. Under the EU's coordinated roadmap, Member States should begin transitioning by the end of 2026, while critical infrastructure should transition as soon as possible, no later than the end of 2030.

For banks, the challenge is significant. Authentication infrastructure often remains in production for many years, meaning systems deployed today may still operate as advances in quantum computing increase risks to current public-key cryptography.

Gartner® notes: "By 2030, advances in quantum computing will likely weaken and break the conventional asymmetric cryptography that underpins many authentication methods. This will significantly reduce the credence that these methods can provide, increasing enterprises' exposure to ATO risks. Thus, migration to postquantum authentication is a critical task."

The technical foundations are also taking shape. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has standardized the first post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, governments are publishing migration roadmaps, and financial institutions are increasingly requiring quantum-ready capabilities in authentication tenders.

Wultra addresses this challenge by building cryptographic agility into its authentication technology, enabling financial institutions to evolve cryptographic mechanisms as standards and security requirements change.

"Post-quantum authentication is no longer a speculative topic. It's becoming a practical requirement as signals from analysts, regulators, customers, and technology providers continue to align. The uncertainty is no longer whether institutions need a post-quantum migration strategy, but how quickly they can put one in place," says Petr Dvořák, CEO of Wultra. "That's exactly why we designed our authentication solutions to be cryptographically agile and ready to support financial institutions in the transition to post-quantum security."

Wultra provides authentication and digital identity solutions to more than 70 customers across 25 countries, including Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste Digital, and OTP Bank.

For more information, visit www.wultra.com

Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2026, By Zachary Smith, Nayara Sangiorgio, 6 July 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media contact (Wultra):

Jana Vavrova

media@wultra.com