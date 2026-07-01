Wultra Raises €6.8 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion of Post-Quantum Digital Identity Solutions

PRAGUE , July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wultra, a European provider of post-quantum authentication and digital identity solutions for banks and fintechs, announced the completion of a €6.8 million Series A funding round. Following the establishment of its Singapore office, Wultra helps financial institutions across ASEAN replace legacy authentication methods with phishing-resistant, post-quantum technologies that improve security and user experience. The investment round was backed by lead investor Seventure Partners, followed by ARIADNEXT founders Marc Norlain and Guillaume Despagne and existing investors J&T Ventures and Elevator Ventures.

The investment round underscores strong investor confidence in Wultra's vision. The proceeds will be used to scale Wultra's digital identity platform, accelerate the company's next phase of growth, and support its expansion into the Middle East and the United States. The funding will also support team growth, enable a stronger focus on large strategic customers, and support the company's long-term strategic objectives.

The investment comes as organizations worldwide modernize their digital identity systems to address AI-enabled identity fraud, including deepfakes. At the same time, they also accelerate their transition to post-quantum security following the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) publication of post-quantum cryptography standards and ongoing industry-wide efforts to meet emerging migration timelines established by governments and industry bodies. With governments, regulators, and financial institutions increasingly planning for long-term cryptographic resilience, demand for practical post-quantum-ready authentication and digital identity solutions continues to grow.

Funding Follows a Strong Year of Strategic Expansion

The investment round follows a strong year for the company. In August 2025, Wultra was named as the only Sample Vendor for Post-Quantum Authentication in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2025, highlighting the company's early recognition in this emerging category. In 2025, Wultra further expanded its global footprint by opening an office in Singapore, one of Asia's leading fintech hubs, to meet growing demand for modern digital identity solutions across ASEAN.

"Last year was a highly dynamic period for Wultra. We expanded our product portfolio beyond authentication to cover the broader digital identity journey, from onboarding and identity proofing to user authentication, transaction authorization, and electronic signatures. We grew our team by nearly 50%, established a presence in Singapore, and now support more than 70 clients across 25 countries worldwide," said Petr Dvorak, Founder & CEO of Wultra.

For more information, visit www.wultra.com