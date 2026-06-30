Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board Highlight Azerbaijan's Diverse Travel Experiences for MENA Travelers

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Azerbaijan Tourism Board to spotlight Azerbaijan's evolving appeal among travelers from the MENA region through a destination campaign focused on culture, nature, leisure, and seasonal experiences.

Baku

As travelers across the region continue to seek destinations that combine convenience, variety, and immersive experiences, Azerbaijan is increasingly attracting interest for its mix of contemporary city life, mountain landscapes, wellness retreats, culinary experiences, and layered cultural heritage.

Through this collaboration, Wego and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board will showcase different sides of the destination, from the vibrant atmosphere of Baku and the historical character of Shaki to the scenic mountain escapes of Shahdag and the country's nature-focused retreats. The campaign will also highlight Azerbaijan's culinary scene, local traditions, outdoor activities, and family-friendly experiences that resonate with travelers across the GCC and wider MENA region.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Azerbaijan continues to attract travellers from across MENA thanks to its unique blend of cultural familiarity, diverse experiences, and ease of travel. From vibrant city experiences in Baku to scenic mountain landscapes and wellness escapes, the destination offers something for every type of traveller while maintaining a sense of connection and comfort that many visitors from the region value."

The campaign will be activated across Wego's digital ecosystem through curated destination content, storytelling-led campaigns, influencer collaborations, and travel inspiration tailored to evolving traveler interests and seasonal travel demand.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with Wego to further strengthen Azerbaijan's presence among travelers from the Middle East and North Africa. The market continues to show strong interest in destinations that combine culture, nature, leisure, and accessibility. Through this partnership, we aim to bring greater visibility to the unique experiences visitors can enjoy across Azerbaijan throughout the year."

By combining Wego's travel insights and reach across the region with Azerbaijan Tourism Board's destination expertise, the collaboration aims to inspire more travelers to explore Azerbaijan through experiences that align with the evolving interests of today's regional traveler.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999655/Wego_Baku.jpg