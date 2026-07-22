One Country, Countless Journeys: Wego and the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC) Inspire MENA Travellers to Discover Germany

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic partnership with the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC) to bring Germany's distinctive character closer to travelers across the region, presenting a country where historic landmarks, regional traditions, creative cities, and striking natural scenery form part of the same journey.

Berlin

Germany's appeal lies in the contrasts travelers encounter from one destination to the next. A visit may begin among Berlin's museums, contemporary neighborhoods, and architectural landmarks before continuing to Bavaria's traditional towns and Alpine scenery. Elsewhere, Hamburg's waterfront atmosphere, Cologne's historic character, and Heidelberg's picturesque setting reveal entirely different sides of the country.

The campaign which runs under the slogan 'Germany - Simply inspiring' will invite travelers to experience Germany through routes and journeys rather than individual attractions. Visitors can follow the Rhine past vineyards, riverside communities, and hilltop castles, travel through the wooded landscapes of the Black Forest, or explore historic towns where local traditions remain part of everyday life. Museums, design, music, architecture, and regional cuisine add further depth to each itinerary, connecting Germany's past with its evolving cultural identity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Travellers from the MENA region are increasingly looking for destinations that offer depth, variety, and the opportunity to enjoy different experiences within a single trip. Germany stands out by bringing together vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and distinctive regional experiences, making it an ideal destination for every type of traveller. Through our partnership with the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC), we look forward to inspiring more travellers to discover Germany beyond its iconic landmarks and experience the diversity that makes every journey unique."

Outdoor experiences will also play an important role in the campaign. From hiking and cycling to lake retreats, mountain escapes, and countryside journeys, Germany gives travelers the opportunity to move easily between urban exploration and nature. Its connected cities and regions allow visitors to create varied itineraries that may combine culture, relaxation, family experiences, shopping, and scenic discovery within one trip.

Yamina Sofo, Director of sales and marketing at the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC), said: "Germany's identity is shaped by the connection between heritage and modern life. Visitors can encounter centuries of history, vibrant cultural scenes, distinctive regional traditions, and varied natural landscapes as they travel across the country. Working with Wego gives us an opportunity to share these stories with more travelers from the GCC region and encourage them to experience Germany from different perspectives."

The partnership will bring Germany's regions and travel experiences to GCC audiences through editorial content, destination features, and practical trip-planning inspiration. By highlighting the country through its contrasts, local stories, and connected journeys, Wego and the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC) aim to encourage travelers to see Germany not as a single experience, but as a destination that reveals something different at every stop.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. As the central organisation for promoting inbound tourism to Germany, the GNTB works closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations to develop strategies and marketing campaigns that promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and encourage tourists to visit the country. The aim is to unlock future commercial potential and thus add value to the German economy by attracting international visitors to Germany.

The GNTB's primary strategic areas of action are:

Targeted market research and detailed analysis of global travel trends and market-specific customer demand

Supporting the German travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, by sharing expertise and connecting German providers with the international travel trade.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on digital transformation.

The 'Germany. Simply inspiring' brand profile represents a high-quality and service-oriented, travel destination in the market.

From its head office in Frankfurt, the GNTB manages 22 foreign representative offices in established and in high-potential source markets.

Follow GNTO's accounts on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/germanytourismar/

https://www.facebook.com/germanytourismar/