VISTA HOUSE RETURNS TO AUGUSTA FOR THE MOST PRIVATE WEEK OF GOLF

Designed as an intimate clubhouse, Vista House offers VistaJet and XO Members, along with their guests, a place to unwind, connect and experience the tournament in comfort and understated elegance during one of sport's most iconic weeks. Each evening, the private residence will open for exclusive access, with thoughtfully curated programming that evolves throughout the week — from exceptional dining and live entertainment to discreet commentary and special appearances by some of golf's most respected figures.

Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer at Vista, "Vista House brings together our Members to share their passions — whether golf, travel or luxury lifestyle — in a way that is uniquely Vista. It is both a social hub and an extension of the premium service we deliver in the air, on the ground and around the world."

The week will kick off with an opening night celebration with live music from a Grammy Award-winning country band and an evening of captivating exchanges around the table, to set the tone for the days ahead. As the tournament progresses, guests are invited to an insider conversation on tournament play led by Chad Mumm, Co-Founder and President of Pro Shop and Executive Producer of Netflix's Full Swing. He will be accompanied by multi-talented athlete and sports broadcaster Emma Carpenter of PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, and Big Ten.

Bringing together the full spectrum of its Members' interests, Vista House offers intimate access beyond the world of golf. Vista will present a selection of newly unveiled high-performance sports cars available for test drives throughout the week. Time at the house will be complemented by Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Arturo Fuente and services from a curated mix of luxury partners. In addition, Members will access the invitation-only Double Eagle Club, where exclusive programming and magnificent hospitality continue beyond the house.

Vista's commitment to excellence is reflected in the caliber of its Member's community, where the world's most accomplished athletes, including Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Gary Player, are both Members and VistaJet Brand Ambassadors. Traveling seamlessly to every corner of the world, these icons embody the pursuit of performance, precision and passion. Beyond their achievements on the course, they are fully immersed in the Vista community, joining fellow Members at curated events and experiences — from private gatherings to a round of golf — where meaningful connections are forged through shared passions.

Leona Qi, President U.S. at Vista, "Our Members rely on Vista not only to transport them safely and efficiently around the world, but also to support the pursuits that really matter to them, whether business, personal passions or connecting with a global community. Vista is a natural part of their lives, giving them the freedom and confidence to move, engage and achieve wherever their journey takes them, while maintaining the privacy, discretion and service excellence they expect."

The United States remains Vista's strongest region, home to the largest Member base. Its VistaJet and XO brands enable Members to move seamlessly within the region and across the globe with ease and confidence. Last year, Vista House Augusta welcomed Members and their guests from across the world — from U.S. to Europe and beyond — demonstrating the trust Members place in Vista to deliver secure, personalized and effortless journeys wherever they travel.

With more than 2,100 private flights[1] in and out of the Augusta area during last year's tournament week, Vista's Special Events Unit will be activated to ensure precise and safe operations on the ground. Clients will be greeted by a Vista Quality Ambassador, guaranteeing an end-to-end experience as smooth and personalized as their in-flight service.

Looking ahead, Vista will continue to expand its portfolio of luxury lifestyle partnerships and destination-led experiences across its VistaJet and XO brands, offering curated access to sporting, cultural and leisure events around the world, from Formula 1 races to tennis grand slams and beyond.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH as well as FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

[1] https://sports.yahoo.com/article/map-shows-exodus-private-jets-135427565.html

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