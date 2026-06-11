VISTA AF CORSE SHOWCASES ITS STRIKING FIA WORLD ENSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP LIVERY, AS BATTLE GEARS UP FOR LE MANS

Car 54 welcomes new sponsor Bombardier

LE MANS, France, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) will convene in France this weekend for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Vista AF Corse will be racing with its bold new livery as it takes on one of the most competitive grids in modern endurance racing history. The team is competing in the fiercely contested LMGT3 category with two Ferrari 296 cars. The 2026 design blends Ferrari's iconic heritage with a contemporary Vista visual identity, reflecting both the team's ambition and its evolution within the championship.

Vista AF Corse Le Mans

Car #54 has a trio take to the steering wheel that needs no introduction, after years of racing together Bronze-rated driver Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon will reconvene. This year, the line-up welcomes Bombardier as a new sponsor across the car, in addition to Flohr's helmet, race suit and trackwear — solidifying the long-term fruitful relationship between the heavy-weights.

Coming off an incredible P2 finish in the WEC last season and with a strong start to 2026 proceedings, the #21 Vista AF Corse crew is back to settle the score, with François Heriau, official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera and Silver-rated driver Simon Mann.

"The 2026 livery represents more than just a new look — it's a statement of intent and I am excited to welcome Bombardier to the mix," said Thomas Flohr, Vista AF Corse driver #54 and Vista Founder & Chairman. "The level of competition in the FIA World Endurance Championship has never been higher, every manufacturer, every team and every driver is capable of winning on any given weekend. We are ready to fight at the front."

The 2026 season features a grid of 35 cars across 14 manufacturers. This depth of competition follows and landmark 2025 season in which race victories were widely distributed, with seven different Hypercar winners across eight races and six different LMGT3-winning line-ups — highlighting the razor-thin margins that now define the Championship. Vista AF Corse enters this year determined to capitalizer on that parity. The team demonstrated consistent pace and strategic strength throughout recent campaigns, benefiting from AF Corse's deep-rooted experience in endurance racing, including class victories and Ferrari's continued success at the pinnacle of the sport.

With a refreshed design, proven track record and the backing of one of endurance racing's most successful organizations, the Vista AF Corse team is poised to challenge in a golden era of sports car racing.

About AF Corse

The AF Corse team has a winning record on track. Since 2023 the Italian outfit is Racing Partner of Ferrari for the 499P Hypercar program, securing two consecutive wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and raising the winner's trophy of the LMGTE Pro Category in the same race in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2021. The team further cemented its standing as FIA WEC LMGTE categories champion during eight of the last 12 years.

Follow the team on Instagram: @scuderiavista_afcorsewec

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com