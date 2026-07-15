Vehere is Recognized as a Star Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Lawful Interception Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, one of the leading global providers of cyber defense software that focuses on AI-powered cyber network intelligence, has been recognized as a 'Star Company' in the Lawful interception Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores Vehere's strong product capabilities, lawful interception solution portfolio, and expanding role in helping governments, law enforcement agencies, telecom operators, financial institutions, smart cities, and critical infrastructure organizations improve network visibility, threat detection, investigation, and cyber resilience.

"Vehere has consistently demonstrated leadership in the lawful interception market through its advanced lawful interception, deep packet inspection, and AI-driven network intelligence capabilities," said Akash Salunke, Senior research analyst & team lead at MarketsandMarkets. "Its comprehensive portfolio and growing enterprise adoption across industries such as government and law enforcement agencies — highlight its significant market impact and continued innovation trajectory."

In recent years, Vehere has strengthened its position in the lawful interception market through continuous advancements in its AI-powered cyber intelligence and network monitoring portfolio, alongside the expansion of its global channel ecosystem. The company has enhanced its market presence through strategic partnerships with distributors and technology partners across India, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, and other regions, enabling broader deployment of its lawful interception, network detection and response, and forensic investigation solutions. These collaborations support telecom operators, internet service providers, government agencies, and security organizations in addressing evolving cyber threats, regulatory compliance requirements, and national security objectives.

Vehere stands out for its comprehensive lawful interception and cyber intelligence portfolio, encompassing Lawful Interception, Network Detection and Response, Network Forensics, and Next-Generation Firewall. Its lawful interception platform enables compliant packet-based interception across mobile, fixed, satellite, and IP networks, supporting telecom operators, ISPs, and authorized agencies with real-time monitoring and evidence collection capabilities. Complemented by network detection and response, full packet capture, and high-performance firewall capabilities for organizations facing advanced and evasive cyberattacks, Vehere helps organizations improve network visibility, accelerate investigations, preserve digital evidence, and strengthen national security and cyber resilience across increasingly complex communication environments.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research comprising product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US$3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence potential clients' business decisions. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform aims to build a social network that connects industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Law Enforcement Software, and Cybersecurity.

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