VCSEL Market worth $1.96 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global VCSEL market size is estimated at USD 1.18 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2032.

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VCSEL Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.18 billion

USD 1.18 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.96 billion

USD 1.96 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 8.8%

VCSEL Market Trends & Insights:

The adoption of VCSELs enables device manufacturers to improve optical performance by providing high-speed operation, low power consumption, and precise light emission. This becomes increasingly important as the rapid growth of optical sensing, high-speed data communication, and advanced automotive systems drives demand for compact, energy-efficient, and reliable laser solutions.

By type, the single-mode segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

By wavelength, the near-infrared (NIR) segment is expected to dominate the market.

By material, gallium arsenide (GaAs) segment is registered to hold the largest market share in 2025.

By vertical, the automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

By region, North America VCSEL market accounted for a 44.0% revenue share in 2025.

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The VCSEL market will grow due to the increasing use of optical sensing in smart consumer devices, driven by the need for more accurate, compact, and power-efficient sensing solutions. As smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and smart home products incorporate more intelligent sensing features, manufacturers are increasingly using infrared-based technologies for facial authentication, proximity detection, depth measurement, autofocus assistance, and gesture sensing. VCSELs are well suited for these functions due to their compact size, fast response, low power requirements, and ability to provide controlled illumination. Additionally, the gradual expansion of advanced sensing features from premium devices to mid-range and mass-market products is increasing the number of devices that can incorporate VCSEL technology. Rising production volumes of connected devices, combined with increasing optical sensing content per device, are therefore expected to support sustained demand for VCSELs during the forecast period.

"The single-mode VCSEL type segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The single-mode VCSEL segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily because single-mode VCSELs are gaining increasing attention for applications that require higher beam quality, precise optical output, longer transmission distances, and greater sensing accuracy. While multimode VCSELs currently have a larger commercial base, single-mode VCSELs have relatively lower penetration, providing greater room for future growth. Ongoing improvements in device design and manufacturing are also making single-mode VCSELs more suitable for high-speed communication, precision sensing, industrial measurement, and emerging optical systems. As these applications move toward higher performance and accuracy requirements, the adoption of single-mode VCSELs is expected to increase at a faster rate, enabling the segment to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

"The consumer electronics vertical accounted for the largest market share in the VCSEL market in 2025."

The consumer electronics vertical held the largest market share in the VCSEL market in 2025. This is primarily due to the large-scale integration of VCSELs into smartphones and other high-volume electronic devices for optical sensing functions. VCSELs are widely used for facial authentication, proximity sensing, depth sensing, autofocus assistance, and 3D sensing due to their compact size, low power consumption, and precise infrared illumination. Compared to other verticals, consumer electronics benefits from significantly higher device shipment volumes, allowing VCSEL components to be deployed at a much larger scale. In addition, the integration of multiple optical sensing functions within individual devices increases VCSEL content per product. The combination of high production volumes established VCSEL adoption, and multiple sensing functions per device enable consumer electronics to account for the largest share of the VCSEL market.

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"Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the VCSEL market during the forecast period."

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the VCSEL industry during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapid increase in VCSEL adoption across automotive and industrial sensing systems. Europe has a strong automotive manufacturing base, and the increasing integration of ADAS driver monitoring, in-cabin sensing, and LiDAR is expected to increase VCSEL content per vehicle. The region is also expanding the use of optical sensing in factory automation, robotics, and precision measurement. Compared with established VCSEL demand from consumer electronics, these automotive and industrial uses have greater room for penetration and are expected to scale rapidly. The combination of rising VCSEL penetration, increasing sensing content per system, and Europe's strong automotive and industrial ecosystem is therefore expected to support the region's faster growth during the forecast period.

The VCSEL market is witnessing targeted investment in product development and next-generation optical technologies, particularly for AI data center connectivity and advanced sensing. VCSEL manufacturers focus investment on higher-speed devices, 2D VCSEL arrays, improved power efficiency, and scalable optical solutions. Growing investment in the broader photonics and semiconductor ecosystem is also supporting continued VCSEL technology development, although VCSEL-specific funding remains concentrated among established optoelectronic manufacturers rather than representing broad market-wide capacity expansion.

The mergers and acquisitions scenario in the VCSEL market is characterized by strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening optical communication capabilities and expanding presence in high-growth data center applications. For instance, in November 2023 acquisition of Cloud Light Technology Limited (China) by Lumentum Operations LLC (US) for approximately USD 750 million. The acquisition strengthened Lumentum's optical module portfolio and expanded its capabilities in high-speed data center connectivity, particularly for AI and ML workloads. The transaction reflects the broader focus of VCSEL market participants on acquiring complementary optical technologies and capabilities to strengthen their position in next-generation communication infrastructure.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the VCSEL companies are Coherent Corp. (US), Lumentum Operations LLC (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Germany), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), VERTILAS GmbH (Germany), Vertilite (China), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Alight Technologies (Denmark), Teledyne FLIR Defense Inc. (US), among others.

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