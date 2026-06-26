VARON Marks "Love Your Lungs Week" With a Call to Prioritize Summer Respiratory Health Across Europe

As pollen season lingers and air conditioning use rises, VARON highlights how the right oxygen support can fit into everyday summer life at home and on the move

PARIS, BERLIN and LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in Germany, the United Kingdom and France often brings a mix of lingering pollen, rising temperatures and long stretches indoors in air-conditioned spaces. All of which can quietly affect respiratory comfort. To mark Love Your Lungs Week, VARON is encouraging families across Europe to pay closer attention to their own breathing and that of aging parents or loved ones, while highlighting how its oxygen concentrators are designed to support that awareness at home and away from it.

Indoor air quality tends to draw less attention than outdoor pollen counts, but recirculated, air-conditioned air can leave rooms dry and stagnant during the warmer months. For households managing ongoing respiratory needs, VARON home and portable oxygen concentrators are built to adapt to these shifting summer conditions.

At home, the VH-2 Pro Wheel Edition stationary oxygen concentrator offers adjustable continuous flow from 1 to 9 settings, reaching roughly 93% concentration at lower flow levels. Caster wheels let users move steady oxygen support from room to room, while a low-noise design of 45 decibels or below supports rest without disruption. The unit also doubles as a nebulizer, includes a removable humidifier bottle for gentler airflow, and features voice prompts and an SOS alert for added reassurance — particularly useful for older adults or expectant mothers managing respiratory wellness at home.

For life beyond the house, the VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator delivers pulse flow oxygen across five adjustable settings at similar concentration levels. Weighing under five pounds, it pairs sensor-based and automatic delivery modes to maintain reliable oxygen support even during shallow breathing. Its replaceable battery, available in 6360mAh or 10400mAh options, supports extended use through long summer days – whether in the garden, visiting family, or on a road trip.

VARON continues to emphasize routine maintenance alongside its products, recommending regular filter changes and cannula cleaning to keep oxygen delivery consistent throughout the summer season.

More information on VARON home oxygen and portable oxygen concentrators is available through authorized retailers in Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Media Contact:

Website: VARON Oxygen Concentrators

Email: support@varoninc.uk