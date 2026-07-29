VARON Celebrates Brand Appreciation Days With Trusted Oxygen Solutions Across Europe

PARIS, LONDON, and BERLIN, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON, a respiratory wellness solutions provider, is celebrating Brand Appreciation Days with a focus on product quality, customer trust, and its growing European presence. The VARON UK Brand Day is now live, with Germany Brand Day coming in August, offering customers limited-time savings on reliable oxygen support solutions.

As summer brings more outdoor activities and family gatherings, respiratory wellness remains an important consideration for many households. VARON continues its mission to provide accessible and dependable breathing support through innovative home oxygen concentrator and portable oxygen concentrator solutions designed for comfort, safety, and everyday use.

Quality Solutions Designed for Everyday Needs

VARON's oxygen concentrators are developed with a focus on reliability, convenience, and user-friendly operation. Featured products during the Brand Appreciation Days campaign include:

A Mission Built on Care and Responsibility

VARON's commitment goes beyond products. The company supports breathing wellness awareness through education, safe oxygen use guidance, and community initiatives.

Through its partnership with FOSSVI in Mexico, VARON helps provide respiratory support resources to seniors, individuals with long-term breathing challenges, and vulnerable families.

The company also continues to improve responsible practices through energy-efficient product development, durable designs, reduced packaging, and sustainable equipment initiatives.

Supporting Customers Across Europe

As VARON expands its European presence, the brand remains committed to providing trusted customer experiences through multilingual service teams, transparent warranty processes, and improved logistics solutions across European markets.

Exclusive UK Brand Day Offer

Celebrate the Season's Biggest Sale with:

Up to 47% OFF

£300 → £30 OFF £600 → £80 OFF



Automatic discount applied at checkout. Limited-time offer available during VARON UK Brand Day.

More information on VARON home and portable oxygen concentrators is available through authorized retailers in Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Media Contact:

Website: VARON Oxygen Concentrators

Email: support@varoninc.uk