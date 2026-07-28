UTI Investments Appoints Benjamin Rumary as Head of UK Business

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UTI Investments, the global arm of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC), today announces the appointment of Benjamin Rumary as Head of UK Business, effective 27 July 2026.

Benjamin joins from Candriam, where he served as Head of UK Wholesale Business, overseeing national distribution strategy and Channel Islands coverage. He brings with him more than two decades of senior experience across the UK asset management industry, having held distribution leadership roles at Smith & Williamson, AXA Investment Managers, LV= Asset Management and Old Mutual Asset Management.

Over the course of his career, Benjamin has developed a strong reputation for driving asset growth, expanding market presence and building enduring client relationships across the full spectrum of UK wealth channels - including discretionary wealth managers, fund of funds, family offices, private client managers and national accounts.

In his new role, Benjamin will assume responsibility for all client segments in the UK, spanning both wholesale and institutional channels, and will play a central role in advancing UTI Investments' growth strategy and strengthening its presence with UK investors.

Commenting on his appointment, Benjamin Rumary said:

"I am delighted to be joining UTI Investments at such an exciting moment for the firm. India's growth story is compelling, and UTI's heritage and investment capabilities make it a genuinely differentiated proposition for UK wealth managers and intermediaries. I look forward to deepening existing relationships and introducing UTI's strategies to a broader audience across the UK market."

— Benjamin Rumary, Head of UK Business, UTI Investments

Welcoming the appointment, Ms Sandrine Hadrys, Head of Europe, UTI Investments, added:

"We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin to UTI Investments. His deep roots in UK wholesale distribution, combined with the breadth of client relationships he has built over more than two decades, make him exceptionally well placed to lead our UK business. Benjamin's appointment reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence in the UK market and delivering our India-focused investment capabilities to more clients."

— Sandrine Hadrys, Head of Europe, UTI Investments

ABOUT UTI INVESTMENTS

UTI Investments is a subsidiary of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC), one of India's largest and most established asset managers. UTI AMC manages over USD 250 billion in assets and serves a broad range of institutional and retail investors globally.

UTI Investments manages India-focused investment strategies for institutional investors, wealth managers, private banks, family offices and professional investors across Europe, South Asia and the Middle East. UTI AMC is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India; T. Rowe Price has been a strategic shareholder since 2010.