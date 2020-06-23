Ultrasound Gels Market Size Worth $112.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 3.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
23 Jun, 2020, 09:05 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound gels market size is estimated to reach USD 112.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.
Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel. Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The non-sterile segment held the largest market share in 2019 and are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period
- The sterile segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
- The hospitals segment held the largest market share owing to its large patient pool, strict adherence to medical imaging protocols, and availability of advanced technology
- Ambulatory centers and clinics are anticipated to grow at the speediest rate during the forecast period
- North America held the largest market share in 2019
- The increasing acceptance of sonography at community level clinics and home healthcare will drive the market growth in the region
- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to large unmet needs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and presence of several small-scale domestic manufacturers.
Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Ultrasound Gels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-sterile, Sterile), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultrasound-gels-market
Availability of alternative to ultrasound gels, the advent of gel-free sonography probes, and limited access to medical consumables in rural areas are expected to resist the growth of the market during the forecast period. The gel-free sonography probes can be a major threat to the market, but its expensiveness is limiting its adoption rate.
Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasound gels market on the basis of type, end-user, and region:
- Ultrasound Gels Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Non-sterile
- Sterile
- Ultrasound Gels End-user Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Center
- Ambulatory Center
- Ultrasound Gels Region Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherland
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Kuwait
- List of Key Players of Ultrasound Gels Market:
- Compass Health Brands
- ECO-MED
- National Therapy Products
- H.R Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Tele-Paper Malaysia
- Sonogel Vertriebs
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Parker Laboratories
- Ultragel Kft.
Find more research reports on Medical Imaging Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market – Surging demand for effective early diagnostic methods and widening base of aging population have been instrumental in driving the market.
- Medical Imaging Workstations Market – Increasing usage of medical imaging workstations for maintaining the healthcare records, information flow, and accurate diagnosis is majorly driving the growth.
- Medical Imaging Market – increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease and rising aging demographics are expected to boost the growth.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.