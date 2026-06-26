AI in Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Faster and More Accurate Disease Detection

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic solutions, advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies, and the growing need for early, precise, and efficient disease detection across healthcare systems worldwide.

The global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market was estimated at USD 2.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion in 2026, highlighting the rapid expansion of AI-enabled healthcare technologies. The integration of AI algorithms into diagnostic workflows is transforming medical imaging, pathology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other healthcare applications by improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing turnaround times, and supporting clinical decision-making.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2025 .

. The market is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2033 .

. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2026 to 2033 .

. North America dominated the market with a 54.8% revenue share in 2025 .

. Software solutions accounted for the largest component segment share at 46.2% in 2025 .

. Neurology represented the leading diagnosis segment with a 24.1% revenue share in 2025.

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Accelerates Adoption of AI-Based Diagnostic Solutions

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and neurological conditions, is significantly contributing to the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI-based platforms to analyze complex medical data, identify disease patterns, and enable earlier intervention.

AI-powered diagnostic systems are helping clinicians manage increasing patient volumes by automating image interpretation, improving workflow efficiency, and supporting more personalized treatment strategies. The growing shortage of healthcare professionals and increasing pressure on healthcare infrastructure are further encouraging the deployment of AI-based diagnostic technologies globally.

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Software Segment Leads Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Growth

Based on component, the software segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 46.2% in 2025. The segment growth is driven by continuous advancements in AI algorithms, increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare platforms, and the rising demand for real-time analysis of diagnostic data.

AI software solutions are increasingly being integrated into medical imaging systems, electronic health records, and diagnostic platforms to enhance accuracy and support healthcare professionals. These technologies enable automated detection of abnormalities and provide actionable insights for faster clinical decisions.

The hardware segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced imaging systems and AI-enabled diagnostic devices that improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare operations.

Neurology Segment Holds Leading Position as AI Applications Expand

By diagnosis type, the neurology segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 24.15% in 2025. The segment growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, where early and accurate diagnosis plays a critical role in patient management.

AI technologies are enhancing neurological diagnostics through advanced imaging analysis, pattern recognition, and data-driven approaches. These solutions help healthcare providers identify complex neurological conditions more efficiently and improve the overall quality of patient care.

The oncology segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to the increasing use of AI tools for cancer detection, classification, and personalized treatment planning. AI-based pathology and imaging solutions are becoming increasingly important in improving early cancer diagnosis and clinical outcomes.

North America Dominates Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.8% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital health technologies, strong research and development activities, and increased investments in AI-driven healthcare solutions.

The U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market represented the largest share within North America in 2025. The region's growth is supported by collaborations between technology companies, healthcare organizations, and research institutions focused on improving diagnostic efficiency and patient outcomes.

Government initiatives, funding programs, and regulatory support for healthcare AI innovation are also contributing to increased adoption of AI-powered diagnostic platforms across hospitals, laboratories, and medical institutions.

Asia Pacific Market Gains Momentum with Digital Healthcare Expansion

The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence in diagnostics market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare digitization, rising patient populations, expanding access to advanced medical technologies, and growing acceptance of cloud computing solutions are key factors supporting regional growth.

Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing increased adoption of AI technologies in healthcare due to rising healthcare demands and initiatives aimed at improving diagnostic accessibility. AI-powered solutions are expected to play a significant role in addressing healthcare workforce challenges and improving diagnostic capabilities across emerging economies.

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Strategic Developments and Innovation Shape Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the artificial intelligence in diagnostics market are focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technology advancements to strengthen their market position.

Key players profiled in the market include Siemens Healthineers; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Riverain Technologies; Vuno, Inc.; Aidoc; NovaSignal Corporation (previously known as Neural Analytics, acquired by NeuraSignal, Inc.); Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Digital Diagnostics, Inc.; GE Healthcare; AliveCor Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market participants are investing in AI-powered imaging platforms, diagnostic software, and healthcare analytics solutions to expand applications across multiple disease areas and improve clinical outcomes.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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