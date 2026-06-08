UGREEN Launches NASync DXP GT with a Focus on Speed, Performance, and Reliability

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN today introduced NASync DXP GT, a new Network-Attached Storage (NAS) lineup built for content creators, smart home users, and users with growing storage demands who need fast transfers, strong multitasking capabilities, and dependable private cloud performance at home.

UGREEN NASync DXP GT

The new lineup includes two models, the DXP4800 GT and DXP2800 GT, which are designed to meet different storage needs while sharing the same core promise of performance, speed, and reliability. The 4-bay DXP4800 GT model supports up to 144TB of storage combined with dual 10GbE connectivity and a built-in SD card slot, while the DXP2800 GT 2-bay model supports up to 80TB.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 processor and with up to two 10GbE ports, DXP GT gives users the flexibility to combine SATA, U.2, and M.2 storage for demanding local workloads around the clock.

Built for the bottlenecks of modern home workloads

Content creators and smart home users need local storage that can keep up with massive media files, always-on automation, security footage, and multiple self-hosted services running at the same time.

With other storage solutions, files often end up scattered across multiple drives, large transfers can slow creative projects, cloud subscriptions add ongoing costs, and smart home automations can be disrupted when the internet goes down. Security footage can also be hard to store, review, and manage in one central place.

UGREEN positions NASync DXP GT as a solution to these common frustrations. Instead of relying on fragmented storage or third-party cloud services, users can build a local private cloud that keeps all their data in one place, supports high-speed workflows, and gives direct control over privacy.

Performance, speed, and reliability

At the heart of the NASync DXP GT lineup is the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514, a 4-core, 8-thread processor running at 3.7GHz. Built on an x86 architecture and designed for 24/7 use, it enables file transfers, scheduled backups, video transcoding, Docker containers, and other services to run simultaneously without slowing the system down. DXP GT also supports ECC memory with a separately purchased ECC RAM module, helping detect and correct memory errors for stronger long-term data integrity.

As for speed, this lineup features up to two 10GbE ports and a range of fast USB ports. For creators, the NAS can be mounted like a local drive for faster access to high-resolution assets, including 4K and 8K footage, without needing to copy files back and forth. DXP4800 GT also includes a built-in SD card slot for quick backups, making it easier for photographers and creators to import and protect photos and videos.

For smart home users, Home Assistant, Plex, security cameras, Paperless, and other services can run together with less bandwidth contention. UGREEN's newly released Surveillance Center app further extends that capability by supporting mainstream protocols and providing end-to-end management from camera access and storage to live viewing, playback, and system management.

Storage flexibility is another major strength of the new lineup. With SATA, U.2, and M.2 support (drives purchased separately), users can build tiered storage strategies for different tasks, including long-term archiving and high-frequency read/write workloads. UGREEN designed the DXP GT to help users achieve the right balance of capacity, dependability, and speed.

Expanding the UGREEN NAS ecosystem

The launch of NASync DXP GT marks another step in the expansion of the UGREEN NAS lineup. DH offers essential NAS storage for everyday home use, DXP is built for users who need greater speed and performance, while iDX brings local AI-powered intelligence and next-generation data management.

Together with ongoing upgrades to UGOS, the UGREEN NAS ecosystem gives users a clear path from entry-level smart storage to high-performance NAS systems as their needs grow.

Price and availability

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 GT launches with an MSRP of €659.99 / £589.99, while DXP2800 GT is priced at €509.99 / £459.99. A 10% launch discount is available on both models via the UGREEN NAS official store and Amazon.

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