UGREEN Joins 2026 Terra Wortmann Open as Official Partner with "Power for Your Game"

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in intelligent charging and digital solutions, has become an official partner of the 2026 Terra Wortmann Open, one of the world's premier grass-court tennis tournaments. Through this collaboration, UGREEN aims to support seamless, uninterrupted experiences across the tournament. By bringing its technology into a live competitive setting, UGREEN highlights how consistent power underpins both professional performance and everyday moments.

Power for Your Game

UGREEN Joins 2026 Terra Wortmann Open as Official Partner

Held annually in Halle, Germany, the Terra Wortmann Open is a leading grass-court event, drawing global attention each summer. Against this backdrop of elite competition, UGREEN brings its "Power for Your Game" concept to life by delivering dependable charging support throughout the venue, ensuring that devices stay powered so audiences, staff, and participants can stay focused on the experience without interruption.

On-site, UGREEN delivers practical and engaging experiences to enhance the tournament atmosphere. A complimentary charging station at the venue helps fans stay connected without disruption, whether they're cheering in the stands or moving around the grounds.

Beyond powering devices, UGREEN also brings interactive experiences that extend both on-site and online. Visitors at the venue, as well as participants joining digitally, can take part in engaging activities designed to add an extra layer of enjoyment to the event. Participants can win UGREEN products and limited-edition pieces designed specifically for the tournament, adding extra excitement to the experience while helping make the event more engaging, seamless, and memorable.

To support different usage needs, UGREEN showcases two key product lines. For users who need portable power, the Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions offer "Super-Compact Power to Go." The lightweight Nexode Air 65W charger and ultra-slim MagFlow Air power banks offer easy, travel-friendly charging, ideal for staying connected during long match days.

For users who need higher capacity power, the Nexode Retractable Series ensures full readiness with built-in retractable cables and powerful multi-device charging. For staff or media teams managing multiple devices, the series provides an all-in-one solution, with built-in cables, high-capacity output, and multi-device charging, ensuring everything from phones to laptops remains ready throughout the tournament.

Power for Every Game

UGREEN's partnership with the Terra Wortmann Open highlights a broader brand strategy: delivering reliable power across every game. From fans on the grass courts of Halle to spectators on the move and travelers in transit, each experience depends on continuous, dependable energy. By expanding its presence across major international sports and cultural events, UGREEN is embedding its solutions into the moments worth showing up for and staying fully engaged. This growing global footprint highlights how the brand's solutions are becoming part of real-life experiences where performance counts, ensuring that every moment stays powered, connected, and uninterrupted.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

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