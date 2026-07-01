Tube Packaging Market worth $5.27 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Plastic, Aluminum), Packaging Type (Squeeze & Collapsible, Twist), Application (Oral Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Products), Capacity, & Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The tube packaging market is projected to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2031 from USD 3.92 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2031.

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Tube Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 3.92 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.27 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.1%

Tube Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

The tube packaging market is expanding due to the growth of the beauty and cosmetics sector, bolstered by the increasing oral care industry and the development of innovative tube packaging solutions.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share (40%) of the tube packaging market in 2025.

By type, the laminated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By capacity, the 51-100 ml segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the period.

By packaging type, the squeeze & collapsible segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.7% in 2025.

By application, the oral care segment dominated the market in 2025.

EPL Limited (India), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Albea Group (France), Hoffmann Neopac (Switzerland), and CLTpack (Spain) were identified as star players in the tube packaging market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Alltub Group (France), UFlex Ltd (India), Antilla Propack (India), and TUBAPACK, a.s. (Slovakia) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Tube packaging is a flexible, cylindrical container made from plastic, aluminum, or laminated materials, designed for easy dispensing of semi-solid products like creams, gels, ointments, toothpaste, and cosmetics. It provides excellent protection against contamination, oxidation, and moisture while offering convenience, precise portion control, and extended shelf life. It is widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

'By type, laminated segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period'

By type, the laminated segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Laminated tubes can combine superior barrier protection, attractive aesthetics, lightweight construction, and sustainability benefits in one package solution. The tubes are suitable for use in oral care, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food applications for their protection from oxygen, moisture, light, and contamination. Laminated tubes are increasingly sought after by brand owners because they offer high-quality printing and decoration, which enhances shelf appeal and supports premium branding strategies. The industry's shift toward mono-material laminated structures that are easier to recycle is a prime growth factor that enables companies to meet sustainability targets and meet emerging packaging regulations. As a result, demand is further increasing, and major oral care brands are quickly replacing traditional multi-material tubes with laminated tubes, which are made from a single material. Also, laminated tubes offer superior product recovery, flexibility, and consumer convenience when compared to many traditional options. They offer a balance of performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability, making them suitable for various applications, such as mass-market goods, premium products, and industrial applications. Laminated tubes are likely to gain the most share of the total tube packaging market, as global consumer goods companies invest in sustainable packaging innovations.

'By packaging type, squeeze & collapsible segment to witness fastest growth during forecast period'

Squeeze and collapsible tubes are the fastest growing packaging type, as they combine a number of conveniences, hygiene, portability, and efficient product dispensability. Today, consumers expect to be able to apply the product exactly as they want it to be applied to them and that there will be minimal product waste, especially in the case of personal care, oral care, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food products. The tubes enable the user to get a controlled dose, keep the product fresh, and lower the risk of contamination. They also have the advantage of being lightweight and flexible, making them ideal for e-commerce distribution, where packaging that is durable and compact is highly sought after. The use of advanced materials and recyclable structures in squeeze and collapsible tubes is increasingly popular among manufacturers working to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining product performance. These tubes are versatile and can be used for a variety of products, including toothpaste, creams, gels, and ointments. This trend has been further supported by innovations such as mono-material recyclable features, enhanced barrier properties, and improved closures. The squeeze and collapsible tube segment continue to expand at a rapid pace across the globe due to increasing demand for user-friendly and travel-friendly packaging solutions and the expansion of the personal care and healthcare industries.

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'By application, oral care segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period'

The rapidly expanding oral care market is driving rapid growth in the tube packaging market because of growing awareness about dental care in the world and the increasing demand for oral care products. As consumers increasingly invest in high-quality toothpaste, whitening products, sensitivity treatments, herbal formulations, and specialized oral care solutions, there is a growing demand for advanced tube packaging. Tubes remain the preferred packaging choice due to their excellent barrier properties, hygienic dispensing, convenience, and efficient product recovery. Additionally, improved awareness of healthcare, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are driving the increased use of oral care products, particularly in emerging economies. Moreover, major oral care companies are implementing eco-friendly packaging programs like recyclable laminated tubes and introducing solutions that will cut down on plastic packaging, thus encouraging innovation and market growth. The rise in demand for packaging for various product lines, such as children's toothpaste, therapeutic products, and natural ingredient-based products, is also driving packaging demand. The tube packaging market for oral care is the fastest-growing application segment, driven by innovation, sustainability initiatives, and consumers' focus on preventive health.

'Asia Pacific to experience fastest growth rate during forecasted period'

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for tube packaging due to urbanization, an expanding middle class, and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are seeing increased demand for personal care products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and packaged food, all of which favor tube packaging. Strong manufacturing capabilities, low labor costs, and robust supply chains enhance the region's packaging production. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce is driving the need for lightweight and appealing packaging. There is also a heightened focus on sustainability, with investments in recyclable tube technology to reduce waste. With leading tube manufacturers and multinational consumer goods companies investing in the region, Asia Pacific is poised to remain the fastest-growing market for tube packaging.

Key Players

The tube packaging market comprises major players such as EPL Limited (India), Amcor (Switzerland), Albea Group (France), Hoffmann Neopac (Switzerland), CLTpack (Spain), Montebello Packaging (Canada), CCL Industries (Canada), LINHARDT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Unette Group (England), and ALLTUB Group (France), among others. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their position in the tube packaging market.

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